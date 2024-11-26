5 amazing benefits of chewing Amla on empty stomach daily, read details

Aamla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a nutrient-rich fruit held in high esteem for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine. It’s a rich source of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and fiber with a plenty of potential health benefits. Aamla tones up immunity, protects against oxidative stress, balances digestive health, supports the health of hair and skin, and perhaps keeps blood sugar levels well-managed and insulin sensitivity improved. Aamla is consumed as fresh fruit, juice, powder, or supplements and is a truly natural and versatile remedy to keep your body healthy and fit.

Here are the 5 benefits of chewing Amla on an empty stomach daily:

Boosts immunity and energy:

Eating Amla on an empty stomach each day will boost your immunity and level of energy drastically. Amla has a great amount of Vitamin C that plays a prime role in stimulating the immune system and fighting out infections. Since Amla is the storehouse of Vitamin C, it can also increase your energy levels and keep you fresh and active throughout the day. By adding Amla to your daily routine, you can bid goodbye to lethargy and dull energy.

Promotes healthy digestion:

Amla is one of the natural digestive aids, useful to stimulate healthy digestion and ward off digestive disorders. Amla chewing on an empty stomach daily stimulates digestive enzymes, improves nutrient absorption, and prevents constipation. The fiber content in Amla is so high that it can regulate bowel movements and prevent digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and indigestion by daily consuming this fruit.

Promotes healthy hair and skin:

Amla is abundant in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help nourish healthy hair and skin. Taking Amla on an empty stomach can keep your hair and skin healthy and damage-free. Rich in Vitamin C, Amla helps to improve skin texture and reduce wrinkles. Regular consumption of Amla also promotes the prevention of dandruff, hair loss, and other scalp problems.

Helps regulate blood sugar levels:

Research has proven that Amla has a beneficial effect on controlling blood sugar levels. The chewing of Amla daily on an empty stomach can regulate blood sugar levels, improve the sensitivity of insulin towards the blood cells, and prevent blood sugar spiking in the body. Fiber and polyphenol content of Amla help to slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream and thereby reduce one’s risk of developing insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

Supports healthy liver function:

Amla is a natural liver tonic. It would stimulate liver function to remove toxins when chewed on an empty stomach every day. It can also prevent liver damage. Amla’s antioxidants and flavonoids protect the liver from oxidative stress, inflammation, and cell damage. Regular consumption of Amla will enable a healthy liver function and prevent liver-related problems in the future.