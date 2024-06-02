4-year-old girl dances to Alka Yagnik’s ‘Rukhi Sukhi Roti’, watch viral video

An adorable dance performance by a cute four-year-old girl has recently rocked the internet. Uploaded to Instagram merely four days ago the video has so far earned 822,917 likes.

In the video the kid was seen dancing to the tune of the Alka Yagnik and Shankar Mahadevan sung ‘Rukhi Sukhi Roti’ Bollywood number from film ‘Nayak’.

Posted to Instagram account adorable_aanyaa the post has also garnered a number of comments. Many users praised the cuteness of the child besides her dancing abilities. Even many of them were all praise for her long hair.

How cute her hair expression, reads a comment to the post.

When everyone was looking at her expressions, me admiring her gorgeous long hair, commented another user.

Yar ye kitti awesome hai, a third wrote.

Cutie …dances well she looks so small…How old is she, asked another user.

Real life clinic plus chulbuli girl, another comment for the post reads.

Yet another user comments, “cuteness overloaded.”

Watch the video here: