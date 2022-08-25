4 Simple Ways To Manage Diabetes Naturally

Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as Diabetes, is a metabolic disease characterized by unnaturally high amount of glucose in the blood. This generally happens because the insulin produced by the body is not enough to break down the glucose in the blood, which causes the blood glucose level to rise and causes a myriad of other problems in different organs of the body. Therefore it becomes important to know about ways to manage diabetes naturally.

Diabetes is a very common problem in older adults. It affects one in four people over the age of 65.

Raised blood sugar levels for a prolonged period of time can cause many complications in the body. Even though diabetes has no permanent solution, it is by no means unmanageable. Apart from medical solutions, there are many lifestyle and dietary modifications that can be adopted by a person to keep diabetes in check.

There are three common types of diabetes, namely Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes. Among these, Type-2 Diabetes is the most common.

Ways to manage diabetes

Diabetes is a common problem plaguing people these days. Combined with the fact that the cost of medication to control diabetes is very high, and it causes multiple other problems if not managed properly, it is imperative to get a handle on it as soon a possible and take steps so that it does not get out of hand and become a huge problem. Discussed below are some simple ways to handle diabetes.

Exercising Regularly

Regular exercise is the most commonly given advice by doctors to manage a wide variety of diseases related to lifestyle. This also includes diabetes. Exercising regularly can help maintain a healthy body weight and boost metabolism as well. Exercising also helps to increase the insulin sensitivity in the body, which in turn helps the body to utilize the glucose available in the blood better. When a person exercises, the stocked glucose in the body is used up. Thus, space is created for more glucose to enter the body without getting stocked. However, it should always be kept in mind that exercise can immediately reduce the blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes. Therefore, the amount of exercise being done should always be in accordance with a healthcare worker’s advice so as to avoid complications related to low blood sugar levels.

Regulating Carb intake

This is one of the simplest ways to manage diabetes. The amount of carbohydrates taken in by the body affects the blood glucose level. Carbohydrates are broken down into glucose, which is processed by insulin to be used by the body. When the level of insulin in the body is low and the carbohydrate intake is not monitored, it can cause a boost in blood glucose levels. Low carb diets help maintain the blood glucose levels and are also helpful in preventing blood sugar spikes.

It is important to keep in mind that low-carb diet is not the same as eliminating carbohydrates completely from the diet. Carbohydrates are an important part of the diet and itr is not advisable to forgo them completely. However, the amount of carbohydrates being taken in should be carefully monitored.

Staying Hydrated

Water is helpful in flushing out a lot of toxins and unwanted substances from the human body. This includes excess blood glucose. Drinking adequate amount of water can help naturally flush out the excessive glucose stored in blood. As a matter of fact, there have been studies which show a correlation between drinking less water and development of blood sugar issues in an individual.

It should be kept in mind that the best option to stay hydrated is always water, followed by other zero calories drinks. It is best to avoid sweetened drinks and sodas, as these can increase the blood glucose level, result in weight gain, as increase the risk of diabetes.

Increasing fiber intake

Including fibrous food in the diet can help maintain blood sugar levels. Fiber also plays a role in weight management and helps reduce cardiovascular issues, along with helping to maintain the digestive system. It has been found that high fiber diet can reduce the chance of type-2 diabetes. Soluble fiber specifically has been proven to improve blood sugar management.

Fiber slows carb digestion and sugar absorption, thereby ensuring that the blood sugar level rises gradually. This also helps an individual in consuming smaller portions of food to feel fuller.