4 hidden signs of diabetes that only affect women, read to know more

Diabetes has become known as the silent killer because it doesn’t discriminate, quietly affecting millions of people worldwide, regardless of age, background, or lifestyle. This chronic condition can creep up on anyone, often with no noticeable symptoms until it’s too late.

Nearly 70 million people, half of them women in a population of over 1.3 billion in India live with diabetes, making it a significant public health concern. The condition poses a substantial threat to the health, well-being, and economic productivity of individuals, families, and communities across the country.

Let us first understand what diabetes is.

Diabetes is a chronic condition of elevated blood sugar levels. When untreated or poorly controlled, the complications that result are multiple. Common symptoms include thirst and hunger, urination, fatigue, blurring of vision, and slow healing of cuts and wounds. The basic difference between the two is that the cause for elevated blood sugar levels in the body is different.

Type 1 diabetes: It is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

Type 2 diabetes: It is a metabolic disorder that involves insulin resistance, which is the reduced response of the body to insulin, and impaired insulin secretion.

Early detection of diabetes is very important, as the earlier the patient receives medical attention, the better the outcome of the treatment. Even though symptoms such as increased thirst and fatigue are often overlooked, there are some specific early signs of diabetes in women that distinguish them from other symptoms. If a woman is aware of these symptoms, she may receive the right medical care at the right time.

Some early signs of diabetes in women include:

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormonal disorder in women, affects women of childbearing age. It is a frequent cause of infertility and also poses a risk of insulin resistance and diabetes. Some women with PCOS have periods that are irregular, weight gain, and acne. Changing lifestyle and taking medications will help reduce the chances of developing diabetes.

Yeast infections

Yeast infections, also referred to as vaginal candidiasis, are one of the most common symptoms of diabetes in women. High blood sugar levels cause an overgrowth of yeast in the vagina, leading to itching, burning, and abnormal discharge. Recurrent yeast infections may be a sign of uncontrolled diabetes, and managing the underlying diabetes may alleviate symptoms.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Women suffering from diabetes are more likely to develop urinary tract infections due to high sugar levels in the blood that causes nerve damage controlling the bladder. These infections can cause symptoms like burning during urination, frequent urination, and abdominal pain. The patients who suffer from diabetes are highly prone to UTIs; hence, immediate treatment must be given to prevent the complications.

Changes in menstrual cycle

Early changes in menstrual cycles, however, can point women towards diabetes. Such metabolic alterations cause irregularity of menstruation, resulting from altered periods and sometimes heavier and sometimes lighter bleeding with change in the character of menstrual flow. They have PCOS syndrome or disorders of ovulation/infertility. Keeping in mind changes in a cycle is very important so the condition of diabetes can be understood earlier.

