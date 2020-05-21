3 in 5 Indian professionals to spend more time on online learning: LinkedIn

New Delhi: Realising the importance to remain relevant in a shrinking job market during the Covid-19 lockdown times, more than three in five Indian professionals (63 per cent) will increase their time spent on online learning, a new LinkedIn survey said on Tuesday.

While 60 per cent of Indian professionals want to gain more industry knowledge, 57 per cent aim to learn how they can advance in their careers, and 45 per cent wish to better their communication capabilities through online learning, revealed LinkedIn’s third ï¿½Workforce Confidence Index’, a fortnightly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce.

“A diverse set of skills can take you a long way in this uncertain climate, therefore upskilling has emerged as the need of the hour and it is encouraging to see Indian professionals leverage online learning to navigate the challenges,” said said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions, India.

The time spent in viewing LinkedIn Learning content by Indian professionals has jumped up by 176 per cent in the past two months.

“We have also made more than 275 LinkedIn Learning courses free globally to help members develop transferable skills, become resilient, and adapt to the changing business landscape with ease,” Anand added.

The survey said 43 per cent of Indian professionals want to learn better time management, stay organised, and prioritise better.

“It is not always about professional learning as 40 per cent of Indians say they want to learn something interesting and unrelated to their line of work, while 30 per cent wish to improve their emotional well-being,” it added.

Since the rise of remote working in March, LinkedIn Learning content has seen the biggest surge from managers, students and senior professionals.

Globally, learners watched nearly four million hours of LinkedIn Learning content in March alone.

Remote working and productivity courses were top picks for Indians, according to the survey findings of 2,323 respondents.