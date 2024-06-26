13-year-old UK boy receives world’s first epilepsy device in skull

England: A 13-year-old boy, identified as Oran Knowlson has received the world’s first epilepsy device in the skull in England. The device has been implanted to control seizures.

Reportedly, the neurostimulator has reduced Oran Knowlson’s daytime seizure by 80 percent.

As per media reports, the minor boy has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a treatment-resistant form of epilepsy. Reportedly, he developed the condition at the age of three.

Due to his condition, Oran used to experience daily seizures ranging from a few dozen to hundreds. These seizures vary including ones where he fell to the ground, shook violently, and lost consciousness. Meanwhile, sometimes he would stop breathing and require emergency medication to resuscitate him.

The surgery was performed in October 2024 and it lasted for eight hours. The surgery was part of a trial at Great Ormond Street Hospital in collaboration with University College London, King’s College Hospital, and Oxford University.

It is worth mentioning here that epilepsy is a condition that is caused by abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain. The neurostimulator emits a constant pulse of current to block or disrupt the abnormal signals caused due to epilepsy.

According to reports given by University College London, the device is mounted onto the skull and is attached to electrodes deep in the brain to reduce seizure activity.

Notably, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a treatment involving surgery to insert a small device that stimulates specific parts of the brain.