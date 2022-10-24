Winter health tip for students to keep immunity strong, skin healthy, and more

Winter is coming! The wind has started to grow chilly and the nights come early. Doesn’t matter how much we want to curl up in a blanket and sleep some extra minutes, it is time to take that extra care of our body and mind. As important it is to cover up in woolen clothes to keep our body warm from the cold weather, as much neccessary it is to keep our body nourished from inside.

While the change in temperature is enjoyable, it may bring along some seasonal infections- especially for young children, elderly, and for those with low immunity. Read further to know what precautions can be taken to keep your body warm, immunity strong, and ward of those infections.

Health Precautions To Take During Winter:

Feeling lethargic and depressed is quite normal during the cold and chilling weather. Apart from that, skin problems like dry skin, joint pain and seasonal infections such as cough, cold and flu are likely to affect your body. Therefore, it is important to shield your body from the cold weather and stay healthy throughout the season.

Here’s a few things you can do:

Exercise regularly: working out for atleast 15 minutes a day can help with the healthy blood circulations that keeps the body warm and tension free.

working out for atleast 15 minutes a day can help with the healthy blood circulations that keeps the body warm and tension free. Get enough sun exposure: Try soaking the early morning sunlight for the extra dose of Vitamin D. It helps fight the bacterias that weakens one’s immune system.

Try soaking the early morning sunlight for the extra dose of Vitamin D. It helps fight the bacterias that weakens one’s immune system. Layer your clothings to stay warm: Depending on the temperature at your surrounding, wear extra layers of clothes to keep your body warm.

Depending on the temperature at your surrounding, wear extra layers of clothes to keep your body warm. Protect your joints: Cold weather can weaken your joints and make you not want to leave the bed. Slowly the body will stiffen and make it harder for you to walk or do things that needs physical works. Therefore, apply pain relievers or warm oil at your joint for their healthy functioning.

Cold weather can weaken your joints and make you not want to leave the bed. Slowly the body will stiffen and make it harder for you to walk or do things that needs physical works. Therefore, apply pain relievers or warm oil at your joint for their healthy functioning. Take medication: Regular consumption of multi vitamins can help keep the body stay strong and fight the bad bacteria. Apart from that, in case you start feeling down, visit a doctor and take medications before things get worse.

Regular consumption of multi vitamins can help keep the body stay strong and fight the bad bacteria. Apart from that, in case you start feeling down, visit a doctor and take medications before things get worse. Maintain hygiene: It is to be noted that a bad hygiene is a house that nurtures bad bacterias. Hence, it is important keep your surroundings tidy and bacteria free.

It is to be noted that a bad hygiene is a house that nurtures bad bacterias. Hence, it is important keep your surroundings tidy and bacteria free. Moisturize frequently: While taking care of the body from within, do not forget the skin. Cold weather takes away moisture from skin and leaves it dry. Therefore, it is important to apply moisturizer frequently to maintain the skin’s health.

While taking care of the body from within, do not forget the skin. Cold weather takes away moisture from skin and leaves it dry. Therefore, it is important to apply moisturizer frequently to maintain the skin’s health. Maintain hydration: To regain moisturize in the skin it is important that nourishment must come from both inside and out. While moisturizers can help you from outside, drinking enough water can help stay hydrated from within.

Winter delicacies that helps the body stay healthy:

There is a reason why certain vegetables grow in a specific season. Consuming more of the seasonal vegetables along with citrus fruits and leafy greens, will help the body stay strong during the fall in the temperature. In addition to that include herbs like ginger, tulsi, and garlic, to the diet. These herbs are known to keep the immunity strong, body warm and prevent inflammation.

Make these winter superfoods a part of your diet:

Amla:

These citric fruits are abundantly available in winters. Being rich in vitamin C, it helps enhance immunity and improves digestion. It also improves kin and hair health.

Sesame Seeds:

One of the most popular Indian sesame dish is chhikki, which is made by combining these small pips with jaggery and a little ghee (optional). Sesame seeds are high in fibre, plant protein, vitamins, and other nutrients and help keep you warm in the winters. It aids in the development of blood cells, reduces inflammation, lowers blood pressure, and supports bone health.

Root Vegetables:

Root vegetables are those that grow below the surface, like radish, purple yam, carrot, turnip and sweet potatoes. They are known to give warmth to the body as their digestion is slower and helps generates more heat.

Jaggery:

If you crave for sweet, try shifting to jaggery. It is a healthy alternative of sugar. If consumed with a little bit of ghee, it helps keep the body warm as well as prevent winter diseases.

Dates:

Dates make great diet food for those looking to lose weight. Due to its lower fat level, it help maintain a healthy weight. They’re a nutrient-dense powerhouse and should be consumed on a regular basis to keep your body warm during the winter.

Bajra:

Bajra is rich in fat, protein, and fiber. This small variety of millet has high iron concentration that aids in the treatment of anaemia. It strengthens your bones if consumed on a regular basis.

Ghee:

Desi Ghee is highly beneficial and antibacterial. It is the most easily digestible fat that provides the body the much needed warmth in the winter season. Hence, this festive season, do not avoid sweets made of the clarrified butter.

Dry Fruits:

Dry fruits like almonds, walnuts, raisins and cashews are filled with nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids. They are also known to cure anemia and other disorders that are caused due to vitamin deficiencies.

Tulsi:

Tulsi leaves are known to boost immunity due to the presence of antioxidants and micronutrients. The medicinal properties of tulsi help the body to fight cold-borne diseases like cough, cold, sinus, and other respiratory problems.