Why should cosmetics be Paraben-free? Here’s everything you need to know

Since 1920, Parabens have been used as artificial preservatives for cosmetics and body care products to last long. It is because, as cosmetics contain ingredients that can biodegrade, they are likely to get bacteria and molds destroying them before time. Hence, these chemicals are added to prevent the chemicals from getting worse and increase the shelf life of the product.

However, in the past few years studies have raised concern over the use of parabens as they can disrupt hormones in the body and harm fertility and reproductive organs. It can affect birth outcomes, forms skin irritation, as well as increase the risk of cancer.

In a study conducted in the US in 2006, parabens were detected in nearly all urine samples taken from adults regardless of demographic.

Products that contain Parabens

Parabens are typically used in a wide variety of leave-on and rinse-off products, such as shampoos and conditioners. It is because those with a high water content are easily prone to fungi and gram-positive bacteria. These chemicals have a broad spectrum of activity against yeasts, molds, and bacteria.

Moisturizers, face, and skin cleaners, sunscreens, deodorants, shaving gels, toothpaste, makeup, and many other liquid or semi-fluid state products also contain parabens. Due to the use of paraben-infused products, these chemicals are absorbed into the body through the skin, metabolized, and excreted in urine and bile. Therefore, daily use of these products, or multiple products containing parabens, results in direct and continuous exposure.

In a study, comparing paraben levels in the bodies of women, men, adolescents, and children who regularly use cosmetics and those who do not, it was discovered that personal care products have the highest exposure to paraben. A 2018 study revealed that adolescent girls who wear makeup on a daily basis had 20 times the levels of propylparaben in their urine compared to those who never or rarely wear them.

Types of Parabens

There are six types of Parabens that are most commonly used in makeup and skincare products- methyl-, ethyl-, propyl-, isopropyl-, butyl-, and isobutyl paraben. Where the rate of hazard done by Propylparaben and Butylparaben is seven, Isopropylparaben and Isobutylparaben stand at eight and have stronger estrogenic activity.

Methyl- and ethyl-, however, are shorter-chain parabens and are used in combinations, whereas butylparaben is often used alone.

Parabens in food

Parabens are not only found in cosmetics but one can also be exposed to them through packaged food and drinks. In 1970, propylparaben was designated as “generally recognized as safe” in addition to food up to 0.1 percent (CDC 2016). However, recent studies believe that this safety information is outdated, and certain delicacies can serve parabens on plates along with the health effects associated with them.