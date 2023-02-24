What is Xylazine? Know its side effects and remedy

Xylazine, also known as known as Tranq, is a pharmaceutical drug used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation, and analgesia in animals such as horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals. Veterinarians also this drug as an emetic, especially in cats.

Currently, doctors are baffled by the use of xylazine by humans in Philadelphia, the epicentre of America’s opioid crisis. Public health professionals are alarming the public about the terrible injuries it is likely to leave on users’ bodies. Read further to know the hazardous effects of tranq, defined as “zombie drug,” on human body.

Tranq is basically the combination of xylazine with fentanyl- an opiate. It is a drug that has ravaged America’s youth nowadays. While xylazine itself is harmful enough, mixing fentanyl with it lengthens the “hit,” and what’s worse is that the contraband dealers are aware of it.

It puts the users into a semi-conscious condition, and its major side effect is that it literally causes skin to decay. Xylazine is a sedative used on horses and cows, and repeated exposure to it can result in sedative-like symptoms such as excessive tiredness and respiratory depression. In addition, if one has an open wound, it can get worse. If left untreated, the crusty dead tissue formed on a wound can develop into dead skin called eschar.

Greater doses of xylazine can completely render the user unconsciousness as it works as a tranquilizer. In other hand, if mixed with fentanyl, it may cause users to pass out and reawaken after several hours. People consuming drugs this way are also vulnerable to sexual assault and accident.

Side Effects

Xylazine overdose is usually fatal in humans. Although the symptoms caused by xylazine vary from person to person, its most common side effects in humans include bradycardia, respiratory depression, hypotension, transient hypertention secondary to alpha-1 stimulation, and other central and hemodynamic changes.

Xylazine significantly decreases heart rate in animals that are not premedicated with medications that have anticholinergic effects.

Exposure to xylazine can lead to diabetis mellitus, and hyperglycemia. Other possible side effects of this sedative are areflexia, asthenia, ataxia, blurred vission, disorientation, dizziness, drowsiness, dysarthria, dysmetria, fainting, hyporeflexia, slurred speech, somnolence, staggering, coma, apnea, shallow breathing, sleepiness, premature ventricular contraction, tachycardia, miosis, and dry mouth.

In some cases, urinary incontinence, and nonspecific electrocardiographic ST segment has also been observed in humans. The duration of this drug’s effect on people has been marked between eight and 72 hours.

Medical Test

Since “tranq” is not categorised as a controlled substance for either people or animals, hospitals rarely test for it with normal toxicology testing. Therefore, if consumed in a minimum amount, between 40 to 2400 mg, doctors will hardly detect its presence or ask you to go for a test, leaving the drug in a perplexing and terrifying grey area.

In this case, when other drugs mix with the amount of xylazine already present in your body, the psychoactive effects are amplified.

Remedy

Usually, Tolazine is used as an antidote for xylazine and is administered to reverse affects. It comes handy for doctors to during surgical procedures. However, it is always necessary to consume the antidotes in observation of an expert. The affect of this drug varies from person to person, hence, only a expert can detect the actual cause, effect, and treatment.