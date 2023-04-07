What is Hikikomori? around 1.5 million are affected in Japan

According to a government survey, ‘Hikikomori’ is rapidly spreading throughout Japan. Reportedly, almost 1.5 million people of working age people are living as social recluses, of which, around 20% of cases are attributed to the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On November 2022, the cabinet office conducted a survey on 30,000 people between the ages of 10 and 69 across Japan. In the study, they found that about 2% of people aged 15-62 are avid followers of hikikomori.

On being asked, a large number of people claimed that they started retreating from mainstream society after facing relationship issues and unemployment, said the cabinet office. Around 44.5% of people between the age of 40-64, said that their behaviour was triggered by leaving their jobs, followed by 20.6% who cited the pandemic.

In the last few months, a rise in Hikikomori was observed in the country, and it has prompted authorities to take action. A ward in Tokyo, Edogawa, will reportedly hold metaverse socializing events from June onwards to give hikikomori-affected people the opportunity to meet people via their avatars.

The ward nurtures more than 9,000 people, including students who have stopped attending classes, who referred to themselves as ‘hikikomori,’ the 2021 survey claimed.

What is Hikikomori?

‘Hikikomori’ is a phenomenon of social withdrawal that has become increasingly prevalent in Japan. A huge number of individuals, especially young adults, are withdrawing from social interaction and isolating themselves in their homes for prolonged periods- this phenomenon is termed ‘Hikikomori’ in Japanese.

Hikikomori is associated with feelings of anxiety, depression, and social phobia, and it is thought to be a response to the pressures of modern society, including high academic expectations, intense competition, and social isolation.