Urinary Tract Infections: Everything you need to know about UTIs

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection of the urinary system. This type of infection can involve your urethra (a condition called urethritis), kidneys (a condition called pyelonephritis) or bladder, (a condition called cystitis). Urine typically doesn’t contain bacteria (germs). Urine is a byproduct of our filtration system—the kidneys. When waste products and excess water is removed from your blood by the kidneys, urine is created. Normally, urine moves through your urinary system without any contamination. However, bacteria can get into the urinary system from outside of the body, causing problems like infection and inflammation. This is a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection from microbes. These are organisms that are too small to be seen without a microscope.

Most UTIs are caused by bacteria, but some are caused by fungi and, in rare cases, by viruses. UTIs are among the most common infections in humans.

What is the urinary tract?

The urinary tract makes and stores urine, one of the body’s liquid waste products. The urinary tract includes the following parts:

Kidneys : These small organs are located on back of your body, just above the hips. They are the filters of your body — removing waste and water from your blood. This waste becomes urine.

: These small organs are located on back of your body, just above the hips. They are the filters of your body — removing waste and water from your blood. This waste becomes urine. Ureters : The ureters are thin tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to your bladder.

: The ureters are thin tubes that carry urine from the kidneys to your bladder. Bladder : A sac-like container, the bladder stores your urine before it leaves the body.

: A sac-like container, the bladder stores your urine before it leaves the body. Urethra: This tube carries the urine from your bladder to the outside of the body.

Urinary tract infections are very common, occurring in 1 out of 5 women sometime in their lifetime. Though UTIs are common in women as the urethra (tube the carries urine out of the body) in females is shorter and closer to the anus, where E. coli bacteria are common, they can also happen to men, older adults and children. One to 2% of children develop urinary tract infections. Each year, 8 million to 10 million visits to doctors are for urinary tract infections. Older adults also are at higher risk for developing cystitis. This increased risk may be due to incomplete emptying of the bladder.

Symptoms of UTIs

Infections of the bladder (cystitis) or urethra (tube that carries urine out of the body) are known as lower UTIs. These can cause:

a need to pee more often than usual

pain or discomfort when peeing

sudden urges to pee

feeling as though you’re unable to empty your bladder fully

pain low down in your tummy

urine that’s cloudy, foul-smelling or contains blood

feeling generally unwell, achy and tired

Infections of the kidneys or ureters (tubes connecting the kidneys to the bladder) are known as upper UTIs. These can cause the above symptoms and also:

a high temperature (fever) of 38C (100.4ºF) or above

pain in your sides or back

shivering and chills

feeling and being sick

confusion

vomitting

pain during sexual intercourse

agitation or restlessness

Lower UTIs are common and aren’t usually a cause for major concern. Upper UTIs can be serious if left untreated, as they could damage the kidneys or spread to the bloodstream.

Difference between a urinary tract infection (UTI) and bladder infection (cystitis)?

A urinary tract infection is a more general type of infection. There are many parts of your urinary tract. A UTI is a term for an infection that takes place throughout the urinary tract. A bladder infection, also called cystitis, is a specific infection. In this infection, bacteria makes its way into the bladder and causes inflammation.

Not all urinary tract infections become bladder infections. Preventing the spread of the infection is one of the most important reasons to treat a UTI quickly when you have symptoms. The infection can spread not only to the bladder, but also into your kidneys, which is a more complicated type of infection than a UTI.

How are urinary tract infections (UTIs) diagnosed?

Your doctor will use the following tests to diagnose a urinary tract infection:

Urinalysis : This test will examine the urine for red blood cells, white blood cells and bacteria. The number of white and red blood cells found in your urine can actually indicate an infection.

: This test will examine the urine for red blood cells, white blood cells and bacteria. The number of white and red blood cells found in your urine can actually indicate an infection. Urine culture: A urine culture is used to determine the type of bacteria in your urine. This is an important test because it helps determine the appropriate treatment.

If your infection does not respond to treatment or if you keep getting infections over and over again, your doctor may use the following tests to examine your urinary tract for disease or injury:

Ultrasound : In this test, sound waves create an image of the internal organs. This test is done on top of your skin, is painless and doesn’t typically need any preparation.

: In this test, sound waves create an image of the internal organs. This test is done on top of your skin, is painless and doesn’t typically need any preparation. Cystoscopy : This test uses a special instrument fitted with a lens and a light source (cystoscope) to see inside the bladder from the urethra.

: This test uses a special instrument fitted with a lens and a light source (cystoscope) to see inside the bladder from the urethra. CT scan: Another imaging test, a CT scan is a type of X-ray that takes cross sections of the body (like slices). This test is much more precise than typical X-rays.

Treatment for UTIs

Treatment of a UTI depends on whether it’s:

bacterial (most common)

viral

fungal

Your doctor will be able to determine which it is by looking at your test results.

Bacterial UTIs are treated with antibiotics. Viral UTIs are treated with medications called antivirals. Often, the antiviral cidofovir is the choice to treat viral UTIs. Fungal UTIs are treated with medications called antifungals.

Prevention of urinary tract infections

These steps may help lower the risk of UTIs: