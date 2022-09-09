Top 5 foods that can make students smarter! Check details here

Being healthy is a necessity in our daily lives. A healthy lifestyle leads to relaxed minds and helps in reducing health problems. It is a choice that can be needs one’s own initiative. A healthy diet is one of the major factors for a healthy lifestyle as it provides the body with essential nutrition that contains fluids, macronutrients like protein, micronutrients such as vitamins, and proper fiber.

Maintaining a healthy life is very important for students. A proper and healthy diet is vital for that. Staying mentally active is a top priority for them. It helps attain knowledge and memorize things easily. Staying healthy also plays an important role in promoting academic performance and achieving educational goals.

Nowadays, markets are filled with super-foods. It is important to make wise choices and pick the right sources of nutrition. An overall healthy diet is important to function on a daily basis. Research has proven that certain foods have the ability to boost the ability of the brain with nourishment and promote mental health as well.

Let’s take look at five super brain foods that can be added to the daily diet of a student.

Five super brain foods

Nuts And Seeds

These are good sources of protein, healthy fats, fibers, vitamins, and minerals. Nuts are packed with vitamin E and zinc and are an excellent option for snacks while studying.

According to study, it has been revealed that snacking on nuts plays a vital role in improving the overall functioning of your brain. They also lower the risk of aging.

Nuts contain healthy fats, anti-inflammatory omega 3, and vitamin E. Adding walnuts to the diet regularly can lead to a significant 11.2 % improvement in interpreting verbal information.

Eggs

They offer complete protein and help to boost neurological health. Eggs are packed with B6, B12, folate, and choline. These help create which acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter which regulates mood and memory.

Eggs are nature’s multivitamins due to the presence of choline, selenium, lutein, and carotenoid pigment.

These vitamins have been associated with improved visual and mental health. One whole egg should be always included in daily diet.

Fatty Fish

This food contains omega-3. Omega-3s are packed with essential fats that are important to maintain brain health. There is no surprise in the fact that several studies have linked fish intake to enhancing brain function.

Berry and Beets

Berries and beets are important because they contain anthocyanins, which have an important components known as nitrates, which is converted by the body into a molecule called nitric oxide.

Nitric Oxide is also known to be important for brain health and stimulates proper nerve cell communication, blood flow, and brain function. Nitric oxide can be included in the diet in the form of roasted beets with a meal or sip on fresh beet juice while studying.

Vegetables