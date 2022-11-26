Suffering from thyroid problems? Coriander might be a surprise blessing for you

A small endocrine gland called the thyroid is found in the neck, directly below Adam’s apple. The thyroid is in charge of producing the hormones that influence growth and metabolism. The thyroid has two distinct forms, hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. When the thyroid gland is not working properly it can cause hormonal imbalances which can lead to some very debilitating conditions. Coriander seeds have been shown to greatly benefit people having thyroid problems.

What is Hypothyroidism?

Hypothyroidism is when thyroid gland is under-active and not producing enough of the thyroid hormones. It is more common in women than men. It is usually accompanied by symptoms like weight gain, joint pain, depression, heat and cold sensitivity, a raise in cholesterol levels, tightness in the throat, dry and itchy skin, and vision problems

What is Hyperthyroidism?

Hyperthyroidism is when thyroid gland is producing an excess number of thyroid hormones due to being overactive. Some of the symptoms of hyperthyroidism include nervousness, rapid and irregular heartbeats, weight loss, and mood swings.

Coriander and its benefits for thyroid issues

An overactive or under-active thyroid gland can be caused by many things, some of which are external and some of which are internal. A lack of vitamin B12 can affect the thyroid, as well excess iodine consumption or synthetic thyroid hormones, cancer on the thyroid gland, lumps in the thyroid region, or even inflammation of the thyroid gland.

Found in most homes and readily available, coriander is one of the most commonly used and beneficial herbs. Not only does it have a fresh aromatic fragrance, but coriander is also quite rich in antioxidants, which can aid a person in different ways. Furthermore, coriander is one of the most readily available organic produce in the market and is free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals. These seeds consist of minerals and vitamins that help to reduce the infection-causing bacteria in the body.

There are a lot of clinical ways to treat thyroid imbalances; most of them require some type of hormone therapy. This might not be the way for you though. A more natural cure for thyroid gland disorders is to drink coriander water. Coriander water has been used to drink thyroid gland issues for thousands of years. It is a major treatment in Ayurvedic medicine. The level of antioxidants and vitamins in coriander work to naturally heal the thyroid and regulate the production of the thyroid hormone. You can make the remedy by soaking 2 teaspoons of coriander seeds in a glass of water overnight.

How to make coriander water for thyroid

Here are two different ways to make coriander water for thyroid: