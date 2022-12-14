Skin specialists warn against using fairness creams

Lucknow: Skin specialists have warned against using fairness creams. The skin specialist of the department of dermatology at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Dr Parul Verma has advised not to use fairness creams to look fairer and better.

Dr. Verma stated that many patients have been severely suffered from various skin problems due to the use of steroid-based lotions frequently. She further added that the natural skin colour never changes, so instead of experimenting with whitening creams or chemicals, give your skin a healthy and a natural glow.

According to sources, Dr Swastika Suvirya, the head of KGMU dermatology department said that the key contributors to skin problems are pollution, poor eating standards and use of pesticide creams. So, in order to avoid these problems one has to take medications as per the advice of the dermatologist.

Prof Swastika Suvirya affirmed that although many patients get short-term relief but these drugs can have major side effects over time which include allergies, ulcers, tumours and infections.

Another doctor stated that many of the skin troubles are region based. Certain diseases happen to individuals living in specific areas.