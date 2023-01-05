Six natural remedies for getting rid of kidney stones easily at home

Kidney stones are hard, mineral-based masses that form into stones within the kidneys and urinary tract. Unfortunately, kidney stones are extremely common, as one in 10 adults will experience them at least once in their lifetime. Symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, fever, and blood in your urine are the tell-tale signs of kidney stones. Although this condition seems serious and painful, through natural remedies kidney stones can usually be passed at home, especially the ones that are smaller in size.

Drinking plenty of fluids is a vital part of passing kidney stones and preventing new stones from forming. Not only does the liquid flush out toxins, but it also helps move stones and grit through your urinary tract. Although water alone may be enough to do the trick, adding certain ingredients might be beneficial.

Generally, health experts recommend drinking about 12 glasses per day to help flush stones out of the urinary system. Sipping water throughout the day will help people stay hydrated and reduce their risk of kidney stone formation.

What causes kidney stones?

Like many other ailments, a poor diet is the leading cause of kidney stone formation. While genetics and environmental factors can play a role, your diet is the easiest thing you can change.

Sodas and sugary drinks are major culprits behind the causes of kidney stones. This reason being sodas are filled with unhealthy chemicals, including high levels of processed bleached sugar, phosphoric acid, caffeine, and high fructose corn syrup. These ingredients are harmful to your body and especially harsh for your urinary system.

These drinks cause kidney stones thanks to the high fructose corn syrup which metabolizes into oxalate and increases excretion of uric acid and calcium. This combination encourages kidney stone formation at a higher rate than normal. Plus, the phosphoric acid in soda can create an acidic environment in your kidney tract, leading to more kidney stones. Diets high in sodium are also associated with this condition. The amount of calcium in your urine contributes to kidney stones and should therefore be reduced in your diet.

A diet for optimal urological health is full of fresh vegetables and fruits. Avoid processed foods and sugar to avoid kidney stones and maintain a healthy urinary system. Staying hydrated is also vital to avoid formation of kidney stones.

Symptoms of kidney stones

A kidney stone usually will not cause symptoms until it moves around within the kidney or passes into one of the ureters. The ureters are the tubes that connect the kidneys and bladder.

If a kidney stone becomes lodged in the ureters, it may block the flow of urine and cause the kidney to swell and the ureter to spasm, which can be very painful. At that point, you may experience these symptoms:

Severe, sharp pain in the side and back, below the ribs

Pain that radiates to the lower abdomen and groin

Pain that comes in waves and fluctuates in intensity

Pain or burning sensation while urinating

Other signs and symptoms may include:

Pink, red or brown urine

Cloudy or foul-smelling urine

A persistent need to urinate, urinating more often than usual or urinating in small amounts

Nausea and vomiting

Fever and chills if an infection is present

Pain caused by a kidney stone may change, like shifting to a different location or increasing in intensity, as the stone moves through your urinary tract.

Natural remedies to pass kidney stones

Kidney stones can only exit the body via urine. Stones that are smaller than 5mm can usually pass easily. Larger stones will generally require medical intervention. Depending on the kidney stone’s size and location, the length of time it will take to pass varies. Thankfully, there are many natural home remedies for passing kidney stones at home effectively.

Water: When passing a stone, upping your water intake can help speed up the process. Strive for 12 glasses of water per day instead of the usual 8 glasses. Once the stone passes, you should continue to drink 8 to 12 glasses of water each day. Dehydration is one of the main risk factors for kidney stones, and the last thing you want is for more to form. Pay attention to the color of your urine. It should be a very light, pale yellow. Dark yellow urine is a sign of dehydration. Milk: According to the nutritionists, milk is a good source of calcium, and getting adequate calcium is essential for people with calcium kidney stones. This is because not only is calcium, vital for bone health, but it also reduces the absorption of oxalates which is an organic acid found in plants but can also be synthesized by your body. This helps prevent kidney stones. Water infusions: Water infusions are perfect when you have kidney stones because they add flavor to water. This is incredibly helpful for people who have difficulty staying hydrated because they find water bland. The flavor encourages people to keep sipping so they can flush kidney stones. Plus, the fruit, vegetables, or herbs in the infusion provide antioxidants that could play a role in the prevention of kidney stones, since a link has been found between low levels of some antioxidants and kidney stones. Lemon water: You can add freshly squeezed lemons to your water as often as you like. Lemons contain citrate, which is a chemical that prevents calcium stones from forming. Citrate can also break up small stones, allowing them to pass more easily.A great deal of lemon juice would probably be needed to make a huge effect, but some may help a little. Lemon juice has numerous other health benefits. For example, it helps inhibit bacteria growth and provides vitamin C. Apple cider vinegar water: Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid. Acetic acid helps dissolve kidney stones. The acetic acid may soften, break down, and dissolve kidney stones, helping them to be more easily passed through the urine. In addition to flushing out the kidneys, apple cider vinegar may help ease pain caused by the stones. You can also sprinkle apple cider vinegar onto salads or add it to your favorite salad dressing. Pomegranate juice: Pomegranate juice has been used for centuries to improve overall kidney function. It will flush stones and other toxins from your system. It’s packed with antioxidants, which help keep the kidneys healthy and may have a role in preventing kidney stones from developing. It also lowers your urine’s acidity level. Lower acidity levels reduce your risk of future kidney stones.

When to see a doctor for kidney stones?

See a doctor if you’re unable to pass your stone within 6 weeks or you begin experiencing severe symptoms that include:

severe pain

blood in your urine

fever

chills

nausea

vomiting

A doctor will determine whether you need medication or any other therapy to help you pass the stone.

NOTE: The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.