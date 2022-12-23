Omicron BF.7: Cases of highly contagious strain increases in India, Symptoms, Precautions and more

China is currently witnessing another surge in Covid -19. The current rise in Covid-19 infections in China is believed to be driven by the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. This sub-variant has already been detected in US, UK, Germany, Belgium, France, and several other nations.

Omicron subvariant BF.7: What we know so far:

The BF.7 strain is highly transmissible variant with minuscule incubation period. Additionally, it has a huge possibility of re-infection and can infect vaccinated people also.

Symptoms of Omicron BF.7 strain

The new variant exhibits the symptoms, such as fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough, that are comparable to those of an upper respiratory infection. Moreover, some people may also suffer from stomach-related problems like diarrhea and vomiting.

Experts advise being examined right away if someone is exhibiting these symptoms. This variant spread more quickly but may not cause any serious complications. Thus, early detection and isolation are therefore absolutely essential.

Precautions that should be undertaken

As Christmas and New Year’s celebrations looming around the corner, it has become more necessary than ever to behave in a Covid-appropriate manner. Every individuals have to follow the Covid rules by taking the primary measures which includes wearing a mask, social distancing and hand sanitization which will help to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible variant.

Common cold, cough, and other seasonal ailments are also prevalent in India. However, the one who suffers from the same must not disregard these signs. Get a Covid test done right away and practice self-isolation.

What is the condition in India?

As per reports, individuals in India have also been infected by the Omicron BF.7 strain that has triggered the current wave of Covid in China. The first case of the highly contagious strain with increased transmissibility, was discovered in Gujrat in October. The total number of Omicron BF.7 cases in India now stands at 4, with 2 in Gujarat and 2 in Odisha. The rise of Covid cases have created a big panic among the citizens of India.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya posted a tweet where he wrote “COVID is still ongoing. I’ve told everyone involved to be vigilant and step-up security. We are equipped to handle any circumstance.” Moreover Manoj Agarwal, the additional chief secretary of health, told the news agency ANI on Tuesday that the central government of India have addressed all the states to conduct proper screening and genome sequencing of international passengers.

Furthermore, he requested the citizens of India to follow the Covid rules by taking the necessary measures