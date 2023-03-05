New weight loss drug brings hope to end obesity

Weight loss can be challenging for many people, even when they follow a well-balanced diet and exercise regimen. Because of this, some people may look for other methods to support weight loss, such as medication.

One popular medication that has recently received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is Semaglutide, more commonly known by its brand name Wegovy

This drug is a GLP-1 agonist that is meant to help people feel less hungry and eat less, thus potentially supporting weight loss.

Additionally, there are several types of GLP-1 agonists available, many of which are frequently prescribed for weight management without a prescription.

How GLP-1 drug works for weight loss ?

GLP-1 agonists work by mimicking a naturally produced hormone called glucagon-like peptide 1.

GLP-1 is a hormone that your body produces naturally. It has many roles but best known for regulating hunger and food intake.

The release of this hormone can delay the emptying of the stomach, so food stays in your stomach longer and you feel full longer. This can prevent you from feeling hungry.

Originally, GLP-1 agonists were used to treat type 2 diabetes. These drugs increase the release of insulin, a hormone your pancreas produces. This helps remove excess sugar from your blood and thus lowers your blood sugar levels.

These medications are commonly prescribed by doctors alongside other weight loss interventions, such as a low-calorie diet and an exercise regimen, to promote weight management.

GLP-1 Effectiveness

According to research, taking 2.4mg of GLP-1 once per week led to reductions in weight across multiple studies and was more effective than a placebo.

In two studies, one with 803 participants and the other involving 1961 participants with obesity, those taking 2.4 mg of GLP-1 weekly experienced an average 7.9% or 14.9% decrease in body weight, respectively.

In comparison, those in the placebo group who received the same diet and exercise prescriptions, either gained weight or lost less weight than those taking GLP-1.

There are several types of GLP-1 agonists available, which help promote feelings of fullness by delaying stomach emptying and decreasing levels of hunger hormones.

Wegovy and Saxendra are both approved for weight management. Meanwhile, other GLP-1 medications are approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, but they may be prescribed off-label for weight loss.

If you are more interested in weight loss strategies that do involve medication, consider trying a variety of healthy habits that can help support meaningful weight loss.