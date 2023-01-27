Natural and easy ways to increase hemoglobin count

One of the most common conditions that humans tend to suffer from is deficiency of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein that is present in the red blood cells and is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. When hemoglobin level decreases, it may cause fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, headaches, et al, and if the levels drop significantly, the condition may be diagnosed as anemia. Anemia is one of the biggest causes of concern in India. According to many recent surveys, millions of Indian girls suffer from the condition. As opposed to men of the same age, the hemoglobin count among girls is much less.

What causes low hemoglobin

Low levels of hemoglobin might be due to a myriad of reasons. Some of them are mentioned below:

Blood loss: This can occur due to heavy menstrual bleeding, injury, surgery, or gastrointestinal bleeding.

This can occur due to heavy menstrual bleeding, injury, surgery, or gastrointestinal bleeding. Bone marrow problems: Certain diseases can affect the bone marrow’s ability to increase red blood cells. Examples include cancer, leukemia, and aplastic anemia.

Certain diseases can affect the bone marrow’s ability to increase red blood cells. Examples include cancer, leukemia, and aplastic anemia. Destroyed red blood cells: Red blood cells can be destroyed by certain medications, infections, or autoimmune disorders.

Red blood cells can be destroyed by certain medications, infections, or autoimmune disorders. Nutritional deficiencies: Low amounts of hemoglobin might result from a diet lacking in a few nutrients. Examples include iron, folate, and vitamin B12 deficiency.

How to increase hemoglobin in body

Assuming you are not dealing with a medical condition and are looking for ways to increase your hemoglobin levels, here are a few home remedies:

Eat iron-rich foods: One of the simplest and most efficient ways to increase your haemoglobin levels is by eating meals high in iron. Red meat, dark leafy greens, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds are all excellent sources of iron. Make sure to eat a lot of iron rich foods if you’re vegetarian or vegan or take an iron supplement.

One of the simplest and most efficient ways to increase your haemoglobin levels is by eating meals high in iron. Red meat, dark leafy greens, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds are all excellent sources of iron. Make sure to eat a lot of iron rich foods if you’re vegetarian or vegan or take an iron supplement. Get enough vitamin C: Your body absorbs iron more efficiently with the aid of vitamin C. Citrus fruits, bell peppers, strawberries, kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts are all excellent sources of vitamin C.

Your body absorbs iron more efficiently with the aid of vitamin C. Citrus fruits, bell peppers, strawberries, kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts are all excellent sources of vitamin C. Avoid foods that inhibit iron absorption : There are certain foods and beverages that can inhibit your body’s ability to absorb iron. These include coffee, tea, eggs, and calcium-rich foods such as dairy products. If you’re trying to increase your hemoglobin levels, it’s best to avoid these foods or eat them in moderation.

: There are certain foods and beverages that can inhibit your body’s ability to absorb iron. These include coffee, tea, eggs, and calcium-rich foods such as dairy products. If you’re trying to increase your hemoglobin levels, it’s best to avoid these foods or eat them in moderation. Include copper-rich foods in your diet: Copper is another mineral that’s essential for healthy hemoglobin levels. Good sources of copper include liver, oysters, lobster, whole wheat bread, cashews, and sunflower seeds.

Copper is another mineral that’s essential for healthy hemoglobin levels. Good sources of copper include liver, oysters, lobster, whole wheat bread, cashews, and sunflower seeds. 5. Drink bone broth: Bone broth is rich in nutrients that can help increase hemoglobin levels including iron, copper, and gelatin.

More foods that can help boost hemoglobin

It is vitally important that adequate measures are taken to improve your hemoglobin levels. Your diet can play a significant role in the synthesis of hemoglobin and maintain an optimum level of hemoglobin.

1. Beetroot:

Beetroot is enriched with natural iron, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12 and C. The wealth of nutrients in this wondrous vegetable helps in increasing the hemoglobin count and regeneration of red blood cells. It can be consumed raw as salad or in the cooked form. Alternatively, you can even blend it and prepare a glass of beetroot juice.

2. Moringa Leaves:

Moringa leaves are rich in minerals like zinc, iron, copper, magnesium, vitamin A, B and C. Take a few finely chopped moringa leaves and make a paste, add a teaspoon of jaggery powder and blend well. Consume this powder regularly along with the breakfast to improve your hemoglobin level and red blood cells count.

3. Green Leafy Vegetables:

Green vegetables to increase hemoglobin like spinach, mustard greens, celery, and ​ broccoli are rich vegetarian sources of iron. It is advised to have cooked spinach as raw leaves contain oxalic acid which may prevent the absorption of iron in the body. This leafy green vegetable is a natural source of vitamin B12, folic acid, and other vital nutrients, and you should make it a staple part of your daily platter if you want to increase your hemoglobin.

Broccoli is a rich source of iron and B-complex vitamin folic acid, and also contains a healthy amount of other essential nutrients like magnesium, vitamin A and C. Moreover, green veggies are low in calories and are good sources of dietary fiber. Hence, they can also help you in weight loss and improve digestion.

4. Dates, Raisins & Figs:

Dates and raisins offer a combination of iron and Vitamin C. Figs, on the other hand, are packed with the goodness of iron, magnesium, vitamin A and folate. Consuming a handful of dried figs and raisins and two or three dates in the morning can provide you with instant energy and improve your hemoglobin levels. It is also recommended to have fig milk at bedtime twice a week to increase hemoglobin levels. Diabetics should take such dry fruits in moderation only.

5. Sesame Seeds:

Eating black sesame seeds is another great way of increasing your iron intake as they are loaded with iron, calcium, magnesium, copper, zinc, selenium and vitamin B6, E and folate. You can soak them in some water and leave it overnight before consuming it the next morning. Mix about 1 tablespoon of dry roasted black sesame seeds with a teaspoon of honey and roll into a ball. Consume this nutritious ladoo regularly to Increase your iron levels. You can sprinkle some over your cereal or oatmeal or even yogurts and fruit salads.

Other tips to increase hemoglobin levels naturally

Rely on Fruits: Apricots, apples, grapes, bananas, pomegranates and watermelons play a very important role in improving hemoglobin count. Apples are a delicious and suitable option when it comes to Increasing hemoglobin levels as they’re one of the most iron-rich fruits out there. Pomegranate is a rich source of both iron and calcium along with protein and fiber. Its nutritional value makes it a perfect source for people with low levels of hemoglobin. Add these fruits to increase hemoglobin to your bowl of cereal or oatmeal or add them to your salads for a little sweetness, or put them in your milkshakes, smoothies or fruit juices.

Consume food cooked in iron utensils: This is because an iron utensil fortifies your food with iron, making it potent for people suffering from low hemoglobin levels.

Take help of Vitamin C Rich Foods: Include vitamin C in your diet as it helps your body to absorb iron more efficiently. Eat more gooseberry, oranges, lemon, sweet lime, strawberries, bell peppers, tomatoes, grapefruits, berries, as they are super rich in vitamin C. Make it a habit of consuming these natural sources of Vitamin C regularly.

Avoid iron blockers: Cut down eating foods that hinder iron absorption in your body, especially if you have a low hemoglobin count. Limit the intake of hemoglobin foods rich in polyphenols, tannins, phytates and oxalic acid such as tea, coffee, cocoa, soy products, wine, beer, cola and aerated drinks.

Opt for moderate to high intensity workouts: When you exercise, your body produces more hemoglobin to meet the increasing demand for oxygen throughout the body.