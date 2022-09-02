‘More Dangerous’ COVID Variants In Coming Days, Warns WHO

There has been a welcome decline in the number of COVID cases and deaths globally. However, in a statement released by World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during the weekly media briefing regarding COVID19 and other issues on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday) he warned that even more transmissible and dangerous COVID variants still remain.

WHO Director-General warned that with the advent of colder weather in the Northern Hemisphere, it is reasonable to expect an increase in the cases of hospitalization and deaths.

“Subvariants of Omicron are more transmissible than their predecessors, and the risk of even more transmissible and more dangerous variants remains”, said Dr Tedros.

He also added that the vaccination coverage among most at-risk people remains way too low.

He mentioned that even though the vaccination rats remain low in low-income countries, even in high-income countries, 30% of health workers and 20% of older people remain unvaccinated. He pointed out that the gap in vaccination poses a threat to everyone, so people should be prompt at getting vaccination and the booster doses.

He further asked people to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of infection even if people are vaccinated. This, he mentioned, would reduce the risk of infection to themselves and others.

He warned people that living with COVID did not mean pretending that the danger was over, rather it meant taking simple precautions to avoid infection.

He instructed all the governments to update their policies to make best use of the life-saving tools to manage COVID-19 responsibly.