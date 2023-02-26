Instant Ramen can lead to heart disease, diabetes, and stroke

Instant ramen is a trend among youngsters. Most people prefer instant noodles over home-cooked ones as they are time-consuming and easier to make. Although ramen sold in today’s market comes with iron, B vitamins, and manganese in it, it can’t be avoided that they lack fiber, protein, and other crucial vitamins and minerals.

These packets also carry MSG, TBHQ, and high sodium contents that can have negative effects on health such as the increased risk of heart disease, stomach cancer, and metabolic syndrome.

There is no debate that whole, unprocessed foods are always a better choice for health in comparison to processed foods like instant ramen noodles.

In research, experts found that significant consumption of convenient food products, including ramen, may increase the risk of cardiometabolic syndrome, especially in women.

Asian population being relatively high among the consumers of ramen, South Korea with the highest per-capita number of instant noodle consumers in the world, the studies mainly focuses on them.

Asian countries, which are famous for their diverse and healthy cuisine, are experiencing a rapid increase in health problems in the past few years. These health hazards include heart disease and obesity. Such changes can lead to increased mortality due to cardiovascular disease, as well as increased health care costs.

According to Dr. Hyun Joon Shin, MD, a clinical cardiologist at Baylor University Medical Center and a nutrition epidemiology doctoral student at Harvard School of Public Health eating instant noodles more than two times a week can cause the cardiometabolic syndrome, which raises a person’s likelihood of developing heart disease and other conditions, such as diabetes and stroke.

Dr. Shin, who led Baylor’s primary investigator, also found that these health issues are more prevalent in women. He further said that it can likely attribute to biological differences such as changes in sex hormones and metabolism between sexes.

In addition, the use of a chemical called bisphenol A (BPA) during the packaging of noodles in polystyrene foam containers can interfere with the way hormones send messages through the body, specifically estrogen (In both genders).

Apart from the gender-related findings, it is very important to know about the nutritional value and effects of the food we feed ourselves.