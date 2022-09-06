intranasal vaccine

India’s first intranasal vaccine for Covid gets DCGI approval

By Abhilasha 0

New Delhi: India’s first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a ‘big boost to India’s fight against Covid-19.

“Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation,” Mandaviya tweeted.

In the subsequent tweet he said, “This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic.

“India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19”, he said.

You might also like
Nation

30 students fell ill at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kakinada, shifted to hospital

Nation

Delhi CM Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign from Haryana

Nation

Shiekh Hasina to meet PM Modi; discuss defence, trade & river water sharing

Nation

Delhi excise policy case: ED raids multiple states across the country

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.