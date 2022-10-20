How secure is protein powder, any idea how dangerous it can be?

Protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle, bone strength, and numerous body functions. Many older adults don’t consume enough protein because of a reduced appetite. Keeping this in mind, adding protein powder to a glass of milk or a smoothie may seem like a simple way to boost one’s health. However, it is imperative to keep in mind that a scoop of protein powder can harbour lots of health risks, so much so that many dietitians do not recommend to consume protein powder unless it’s necessary and only under medical supervision. This article discusses the benefits and risks of protein powder.

What is protein powder?

Protein powders are concentrated forms of protein from animal or plant sources. Animal-based protein powders are usually made of two milk proteins called whey and casein, with whey being more popular. While less common, protein powders containing beef or chicken protein are also available. Plant protein powders can be made from various plant-based proteins, such as brown rice, pea, soy, and hemp. Typically, plant-based protein powders contain a blend of plant proteins.

Both types of protein powders will generally provide 20–30 grams of protein per scoop, so they are a great way to get additional protein in diet. They also commonly contain added vitamins, flavors, and sweeteners.

People often use protein powder after workouts to support muscle growth. Muscles need enough protein to rebuild muscle tissue after a strength training workout.

If a person is getting enough protein through food, they will not get much benefit from taking protein powder.

All in all, it’s a convenient source of protein that helps many people meet their daily protein needs.

What are the benefits of protein powder?

People commonly use whey as supplementation, alongside resistance exercise, to help improve muscle protein synthesis and promote the growth of lean muscle mass. Along with that, people who do not get enough protein from their diet can use protein powder as supplement to achieve the required daily intake.

Aiding weight loss: In one study of 158 people, published in Nutrition & Metabolism, those who were given whey protein lost significantly more body fat and showed a greater preservation of lean muscle compared to subjects consuming the control beverage.

Anti-cancer properties: Promising results were published in the journal Anticancer Research for the use of whey protein concentrate in cancer treatment. However more research is needed to confirm this.

Lowering cholesterol: A study, published in The British Journal of Nutrition, gave whey supplements to 70 overweight men and women for 12 weeks and measured a number of parameters, such as lipid and insulin levels. They found that there was a significant decrease in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol at week 12 in the whey group compared with the casein group.

Asthma: Whey protein could improve the immune response in children with asthma. One small study involving 11 children, published in the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition, found that children with asthma who were supplemented with 10 gram whey protein twice daily for 1 month had an improved immune response.

Blood pressure and cardiovascular disease: Research published in the International Dairy Journal found that beverages that were supplemented with whey protein significantly reduced blood pressure in patients with hypertension; their risk of developing heart disease or stroke was also lower.

Reducing weight loss in people with HIV: A study published in the journal Clinical and Investigative Medicine found that whey protein may help reduce weight loss among HIV-positive patients.

What are the risks of protein powder?

Though protein powder is relatively safe for consumption, there can be some possible side effects of consuming the same. Some of them are mentioned below.

Possibility of allergic reaction: People might suffer allergic reactions from high intake of protein powder, especially the ones that are made from dairy products like whey or casein. These reactions can be mild or very severe, with symptoms ranging from rashes or digestive distress to difficulty in breathing, etc.

Protein powder is a dietary supplement: The FDA leaves it up to manufacturers to evaluate the safety and labelling of products. So, there’s no way to know if a protein powder contains what manufacturers claim. There are no specific regulations in India for the manufacture of protein powders.

It may cause digestive distress: People with dairy allergies or trouble digesting lactose (milk sugar) can experience gastrointestinal discomfort if they use a milk-based protein powder.

It may be high in added sugars and calories: Some protein powders have little added sugar, and others have a lot- as much as 23 grams per scoop. Some protein powders wind up turning a glass of milk into a drink with more than 1,200 calories. This might result in weight gain and an unhealthy spike in blood sugar. The American Heart Association recommends a limit of 24 grams of added sugar per day for women and 36 grams for men.

Can Lead To Heavy Metal Poisoning: One journal by Consumer Reports indicated that protein powders are laced with harmful heavy metals like arsenic and lead. Needless to say, prolonged consumption of excess protein supplements can make you sick. A person gorging on protein supplements can experience exhaustion and other issues – more so if they have diabetes symptoms or suffer from chronic kidney conditions.

Earlier this year, a nonprofit group called the Clean Label Project released a report about toxins in protein powders. Researchers screened 134 products for 130 types of toxins and found that many protein powders contained heavy metals (lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury), bisphenol-A (BPA, which is used to make plastic), pesticides, or other contaminants with links to cancer and other health conditions. Some toxins were present in significant quantities. For example, one protein powder contained 25 times the allowed limit of BPA.

What should be kept in mind while using protein powder?

Protein powder can be a great addition to a balanced diet. However, there are a few important things that should be kept in mind while deciding whether or not to include it in diet.

Purchasing a safe protein powder:

It might feel overwhelming to choose a protein powder from the many available options online or at the health food store. Here are a few things you can do to make it easier:

Look for third-party testing : Check product labels for certifications from reputable third-party organizations such as NSF International’s Certified for Sport, USP, Informed Choice, ConsumerLab, and the Banned Substances Control Group.

: Check product labels for certifications from reputable third-party organizations such as NSF International’s Certified for Sport, USP, Informed Choice, ConsumerLab, and the Banned Substances Control Group. Read the label : If you’re looking to avoid a certain ingredient, be sure to read the label carefully. In addition to the ingredients list, a label may give information about a product, such as whether it’s vegan or gluten-free. It is very important to check this if a certain allergen needs to be avoided.

If you’re looking to avoid a certain ingredient, be sure to read the label carefully. In addition to the ingredients list, a label may give information about a product, such as whether it’s vegan or gluten-free. It is very important to check this if a certain allergen needs to be avoided. Look at the serving size: The best protein powders will contain 20–30 grams of protein per scoop.

Use it as a supplement, not a replacement:

Though protein powder can be a great addition to the diet, it is not a necessity to be healthy. Whole, protein-rich foods contain vitamins and minerals that are important for health. Moreover, they take longer to digest than protein powder, so there is a lasting feeling of fullness and lowers over-eating.

On the other hand, protein powder is considered “predigested”. This means that it is far easier to digest.

Is it safe to consume protein powder?

Due to protein powder’s popularity, many research studies have investigated its safety and effectiveness. They’ve found that it’s safe and does not pose a risk to bone, liver, or kidney health, even if you take it in large amounts. However, the bottom line remains that protein powder should be used as a supplement to compliment a balanced diet, or when the dietary requirements are not being fulfilled. Along with that, it is always recommended that any supplements that are taken should be with the supervision of an expert.