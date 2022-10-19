Health tips as per Ayurvedic principles for a guilt-free Diwali

New Delhi: People are worried about how to combine their overindulgent lifestyle with wanting to keep a healthy body and mind as we return to physically interacting during the holiday season. The doctors at CGH Earth Wellness centers have created a useful list of easy, at-home suggestions that one can use before and after Diwali. Following Diwali, a comprehensive 7-15-day Panchakarma (Detoxification) programme is advised to get rid of toxins and boost the immune system for wellbeing and health.

"Diwali marks the beginning of a new year as per the Hindu calendar. It is the ideal time to renew yourself, a fresh new start, a new beginning of a new journey to good health. We recommend taking an Ayurveda Detox and Cleanse to correct the imbalances in your body and arrest the onset of any diseases."

Ayurvedic guidelines for healthy eating habits:

. Eat on time, 2 or 3 times a day: If you are not hungry, eat only a light meal. Keep a 4-6 hour gap between main meals: In between the main meals, if you feel hungry, you can have a few nuts, fruits or salads,and fruit/vegetable juices, only if you are hungry. This will ensure that your metabolism works efficiently and provides the correct nourishment to your body.

. Use fresh/organic turmeric powder and black pepper to spice up your cooking

Incorporate rice porridge in your meal planning -Kanji from South India, or Khichdi, comfort food for most Indians made from rice and lentils.

. Drink 1 glass of lime juice mixed with room temperature water- Avoid cold water or ice cubes. You can sweeten it with organic jaggery or honey instead of sugar.

. Drink golden milk- Add a pinch of organic turmeric powder to warm (not hot) milk at bedtime which can be sweetened with organic honey.

. Avoid cold, frozen, half cooked & deep-fried foods as much as possible

. Avoid food prepared with maida – refined or all-purpose flour: Avoid white bread, buns, rusk, parottas, bakery items, and other varieties of refined flour.

.Eat 1-2 Indian gooseberries (amla) every day: However, avoid eating raw food during infection in the body

. Drinking Ayurvedic herbal tea during the day – Recipe in annexure

. Food, exercise, and sleep are the three pillars of health. So please make sure that you eat healthily and get enough exercise and health.

Ayurveda herbal tea recipe

Tea can be made with one of the following spices or herbs:

. Dry toasted coriander seeds

. Crushed dry ginger

. Cinnamon

. Liquorice stick

. Tulsi leaves

Method

. For 1 liter of water, take 10 to 15 tulsi leaves, 5 to 6 slices of crushed ginger (10 gms), or 10 gms of dry cinnamon stick, or coriander seeds.

. Boil water with one of these ingredients. Take 1 1/2 liter of water and reduce it to 1 liter. Strain the water and store the herbal drink in a thermos. Drink 1/2 glass every hour.

. A great combination for herbal tea is a few freshly picked tulsi leaves with 1/2 inch crushed ginger and 1/2 inch licorice stick.

