Health benefits of sunflower seeds- helps increase lifespan

Seeds are great sources of fiber. They also contain healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and many important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. When consumed as part of a healthy diet, seeds can help reduce blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Such a miraculous seed is of the bright yellow sunflower. Sunflower seeds are rich in the B complex vitamins, which are essential for a healthy nervous system, and are a good source of phosphorus, magnesium, iron, calcium, potassium, protein and Vitamin E. They also contain trace minerals, zinc, manganese, copper, chromium, and carotene as well as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids – types of ‘good’ fat that may help to protect the arteries.

Here are some of the biggest benefits of munching on sunflower seeds as snacks.

Healthy snack

Due to being packed with protein, fat, and fiber, Sunflower seeds make the best portable and filling snack. These seeds provide around 5.4 grams of protein per ounce, and makes a good plant-based source for the valuable micronutrients.

Keeping a pack of sunflower seeds in your bag helps opt for a healthy option when stomach growls for a snack.

Promotes blood sugar level

It is necessary to consume a balanced, nutrient-dense diet in order to keep your blood sugar at a healthy level. And nutrients like protein, fiber, and magnesium, are especially important for blood sugar regulation. Sunflower seeds are a great source of these nutrients and are a healthy choice for people with or without diabetes.

An easy way to add sunflower seeds to diet is by sprinkling a handful on top of a green salad, or by pairing sunflower seed butter with apple slices – it is a blood sugar-friendly snack.

Improves heart health

The fiber, vitamins, healthy fats, and minerals present in Sunflower are what your heart loves. According to research, a seed diet can help keep the heart healthy and protect it from cardiac diseases.

Snacking on sunflower seeds may help keep cholesterol and blood sugar levels in control. A study in 2012 conducted on 22 women with type 2 diabetes found that eating 30 grams of sunflower seed kernels per day for 3 weeks helped significantly reduce “bad” LDL cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

High in antioxidants

Sunflower seeds are high in antioxidants that can help the body stay healthy.

These little treats contains a variety of antioxidants compounds including chlorogenic acid, vitamin E, and more. Antioxidants help protect the cells from damage, which could have lead to diseases.

Including antioxidants to diet lowers the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, stroke, and death from all causes. In short, it may help one live longer.