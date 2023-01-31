Health benefits of dance: Weight loss, Improves Cardiovascular Health, and many more

Whether you know how to dance or not, the purpose is to stay active in a fun and enjoyable way. However, that is not the only health benefit associated with the activity.

The health benefit of dance does not only include improvement in physical health, but also nurses one’s mental well-being. If you are still looking for reasons to dance, let us give you 10 good ones.

Improves Flexibility

You don’t need to be trained in dancing in order to move your body as per a rhythm. Play a random song or music and try to move your muscles according to the beat. Dancing helps increase flexibility in the body and reduces stiffness. Even the simplest stretches can help ease joint pain and any soreness caused by other activities. However, keep in mind to not over-exert yourself. Everything is good up to a limit.

Improves Brain Health

According to a study by The New England Journal of Medicine, dancing can boost one’s memory and prevent the onset of dementia. Other studies also claim that aerobic dance exercises can reverse volume loss in the part of the brain that controls memory (the hippocampus), which tends to shrink during late adulthood.

Practicing enough to remember the steps of a particular song is also a great way of challenging the brain. It also improves muscle memory. When it comes to dancing, age is never a factor to be worried about. As per the experts, cognitive skills such as planning and organizing also improves with exercises including dance.

Helps Relieve Stress

A study conducted by the Journal of Applied Gerontology found that couple dances accompanied by soft music can relieve stress the most efficiently. Other studies also claim a similar result. However, they do not specify if it is limited to couple dancing and soft music or can include any duo performance with any type of music. Some also indicate that dance can increase levels of the hormone serotonin, which improves mood.

Reduces Depression

The effects of dance on depression patients have been found to be very positive. According to experiments conducted, those who participated in an upbeat group dance showed fewer signs of depression and were left more energetic as a result.

Increases Energy

Research has found that a weekly dance program can improve physical performance in adults and increase their energy levels.

Helps in Weight Loss

An increase in movements in the body helps sweat more and it is a clear sign of weight loss. As per a study in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology aerobic dance training is equally efficient as biking or jogging when it comes to losing weight.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

It is no new information that the faster one dances, the faster the heart beats. This can lead to a stronger and healthier heart.

An Italian study reported that people with their hearts at risk when started practicing waltzing experienced much better heart health, breathing, and quality of life as compared to those who simply cycled or walked on a treadmill.

Better Coordination Between Strength and Balance

Even though you prefer dancing alone in private when it comes to learning a dance step choreographed by someone else, you would want to bring perfection to your movements and postures. This can help you gain better control of your body. Unlike walking or cycling, all your muscles are involved in dancing. This is why the more you try to perfect each muscle position and alignment, the better the coordination becomes between your strength and balance.

Higher Self-Esteem and Confidence

Studies have shown that dancers tend to report higher levels of self-esteem and more confidence. Despite of age factor, being able to dance gracefully garners praises and increases one’s confidence. Dance forms such as ballroom dancing can help people with limited mobility or chronic health issues to keep their problems under control.

Meanwhile, other forms allow everyone to express themselves freely, let out energy, and practice discipline by memorizing and learning certain steps.

Social And Emotional Health Gets Better

In silence, you may not feel like pushing yourself enough to dance. This is why signing up for a dance class is a great way to make new friends and improve your social life. Having positive relationships with people you meet on a daily basis is a major contributing factor to better mental health. Good communication, and being social and vocal at times can increase feelings of happiness, reduce stress, and even lead to a stronger immune system.