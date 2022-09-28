From youthful skin to strong hair: Know details about health benefits of dragon fruit

Dragon fruit is a food that grows on a climbing cactus called hylocereus, which you’ll find in tropical regions around the world. The plant’s name comes from the Greek word “hyle,” which means “woody,” and the Latin word “cereus,” which means “waxen.” The fruit has the appearance of a hot pink or yellow bulb with spike-like green leaves shooting up like flames around it. The inside is white and fleshy. It is dotted with edible black seeds. This fruit comes in red- and yellow-skinned varieties. The cactus originally grew in southern Mexico and South and Central America. The French brought it to Southeast Asia in the early 19th century. However, is dragon fruit healthy? Well, given that it is considered to be a super-food, one would certainly think so! Here we discuss some benefits of dragon fruits.

Nutritional value of dragon fruit

Dragon fruit is low in calories but packed with essential vitamins and minerals. It also contains a substantial amount of dietary fiber.

Here’s a rundown of the main nutrients in a one-cup serving (227 grams):

Calories: 136

136 Protein: 3 grams

3 grams Fat: 0 grams

0 grams Carbohydrates: 29 grams

29 grams Fiber: 7 grams

7 grams Iron: 8% of the RDI

8% of the RDI Magnesium: 18% of the RDI

18% of the RDI Vitamin C: 9% of the RDI

9% of the RDI Vitamin E: 4% of the RDI

Health benefits of dragon fruit

Since it is full of nutrients and vitamins, and offers disease-fighting antioxidants, consuming dragon fruit regularly can have a positive impact on your health and well-being.

Here are some of the possible health benefits you can receive from consuming dragon fruit:

Aids with weight loss: The betacyanins found in red dragon fruit can help manage diabetes and prevent obesity by regulating the growth of beneficial bacterial in the gut. The high fiber and water content of dragon fruit can also help keep you satiated for longer periods.

Reduces risk of diabetes: This fruit contains high amounts of fibre that maintains blood sugar levels and avoids spikes among people suffering from diabetes. Regular consumption of this fruit can help balance blood sugar levels and prevent further medical consequences among diabetics.

Reduces risks of cancer: This fruit contains anti-cancer properties that can reduce the risks of colon cancer. Its high source of vitamin C plays an important role in boosting the immune system. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that prevents you from contracting chronic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s Parkinson’s, cancer, etc.

Helps boost immunity: This fruit contains high levels of vitamin C that boosts immunity and helps you stay healthy. More Vitamin C means that your body is capable of fighting deadly infections that you might be prone to. All you need to do is to consume 1 cup (200 grams) of this fruit every day and stay healthy.

Fights ageing skin: Faster ageing can be caused due to stress, pollution and other factors such as poor diet etc. However, it’s a rich source of antioxidants that can treat sunburn, dry skin and acne. Its content of vitamin C can aid in brighter skin. You can prepare dragon fruit juice and drink it once a day for radiant skin.

Good for hair: Need thick, black and shiny hair? Try dragon fruit powder mixed with a glass of milk (250ml) once every day and this will do you good. The high source of nutrients found in this fruit extract powder reduces hair damage caused by artificial hair colouring and improves hair texture, thus, leaving it soft and shiny. All you need to do so is to consume this once a day and you will witness changes.

Healthy bones: Good bone health can contribute to many factors such as avoiding injuries, joint pain and so forth. This superfruit contains 18% magnesium and aid in stronger bones and good bone health. All you need to do is drink one glass of dragon fruit smoothie every day.

Easy dragon fruit recipes

1. Dragon Fruit Shake

Making yourself a dragon fruit shake every breakfast can be the right choice to welcome a healthy lifestyle.

Ingredients:

Banana cut in small pieces

1 full dragon fruit

1 glass of milk (250ml)

4 ½ glass of water

3 spoonfuls of sugar (Optional)

2 Cashews (Optional)

How to Prepare?

Step 1: Put the sliced banana and dragon fruit into the blender.

Put the sliced banana and dragon fruit into the blender. Step 2: Pour a glass of milk (250ml) into a blender and add 3 spoons of sugar. Blend till it turns smooth. (If it appears thick, add water or more milk).

Pour a glass of milk (250ml) into a blender and add 3 spoons of sugar. Blend till it turns smooth. (If it appears thick, add water or more milk). Step 3: Pour it in a glass and add crushed cashew to give its final touches.

2. Dragon Fruit Salad

A fruit bowl reduces risks of heart diseases, type 2 diabetes and manages weight. On the contrary, the dragon fruit bowl consists of a mixture of other healthy fruits such as strawberries, bananas, watermelons, pineapple and black grapes.

Ingredients:

2 dragon fruits neatly sliced

½ watermelon sliced into small pieces

1 banana cut in small pieces

1 cup of black grapes

How To Prepare?