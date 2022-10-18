From heart to hair: 5 surprising health benefits of cashew

Cashews, also known as kaju, are a kidney-shaped seed sourced from the cashew tree which is a tropical tree native to Brazil. It is now cultivated in various warmer parts of the world. These trees were introduced in India by the Portuguese who brought it to Goa. Anacardium occidentale, or the cashew tree is an evergreen tree that produces both, an apple-like fruit and a nut that hangs beneath the fruit. Although commonly referred to as tree nuts, and nutritionally comparable to them, cashews are really seeds. They’re rich in nutrients and beneficial plant compounds and make for an easy addition to many dishes. As such, there are many health benefits of cashews.

Like most nuts, cashews may also help improve your overall health. They’ve been linked to benefits like weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and a healthier heart.

While “raw” cashews are widely sold, truly raw cashews are not safe to eat, as they contain a substance known as urushiol, found in poison ivy. Urushiol is toxic, and contact with it can trigger a skin reaction in some people. Hence it is toxic in its freshly-picked form. It cannot be safely consumed until it has been roasted.

Even after necessary heat treatment, the cashew’s exterior must be removed to access the tasty product inside. This labor-intensive process accounts not only for the cashew’s high price, but also for its prized status even among similar nuts.

Nutritional content in cashews or kaju

The nutritional content in 28 gm cashew is following:

Calories: 157

157 Protein: 5 grams

5 grams Fat: 12 grams

12 grams Carbs: 9 grams

9 grams Fiber: 1 gram

1 gram Copper: 67% of the Daily Value (DV)

67% of the Daily Value (DV) Magnesium: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Manganese: 20% of the DV

20% of the DV Zinc: 15% of the DV

15% of the DV Phosphorus: 13% of the DV

13% of the DV Iron: 11% of the DV

11% of the DV Selenium: 10% of the DV

10% of the DV Thiamine: 10% of the DV

10% of the DV Vitamin K: 8% of the DV

8% of the DV Vitamin B6: 7% of the DV

Cashews are also rich in unsaturated fats. They are low in sugar and a good source of fiber. Additionally, they contain almost the same amount of protein as in an equivalent quantity of cooked meat.

Cashews contain a significant amount of copper, a mineral essential for energy production, healthy brain development, and a strong immune system. They’re also a great source of magnesium and manganese, nutrients important for bone health.

Health benefits of cashew or kaju

The protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants such as polyphenols present in cashews offer a variety of noteworthy health benefits. These include the following:

Help with weight management: The healthy fats, protein and fibre in cashews help satisfy your cravings and keep you full for a more extended period. As a result, the urge to binge eat stays afar. Regular intake of cashew nuts can regulate weight loss and even make the process faster. This is because cashews contain Omega-3 fatty acids that help boost metabolism. As a result, it helps in getting rid of excess fat.

Helps lower cholesterol levels: Cashews have previously received a bad rap for including saturated fat, but this may not be as problematic as the saturated label suggests. Much of the fat in cashews comes from stearic acids, which experts believe has a neutral impact on blood cholesterol. Research suggests that people who eat a small serving of cashews every day see a minor reduction in LDL which are the “bad” cholesterol. Research suggests that the daily consumption of cashews may be a simple dietary strategy to help manage total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol. In addition, as per the same study, eating cashews can help lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Help improving heart health: The nutrients present in cashew help in providing anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and heart-protective benefits. Also, these nuts can help keep inflammation and vascular reactions in check. Cashews also contain unsaturated fatty acids, which help keep cholesterol levels in check. As a result, it further reduces hazards like stroke, cardiovascular diseases, and heart attacks. In addition to being a good source of unsaturated fats and proteins, cashews also contain fibre. Fibre helps lower LDL cholesterol, which lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Help improve skin and hair health: Cashews are rich in selenium, iron, phosphorus, zinc, and magnesium, excellent for your skin. It is also a source of proteins, antioxidants, and plant-based chemicals. As a result, they aid in keeping your skin healthy and avoiding wrinkles. In addition, since they are rich in antioxidants, cashews promote the growth of new cells to ensure that the skin elasticity remains intact. Eating cashews and applying cashew nut oil to the scalp may help produce melanin. It is due to the presence of copper in cashews. In addition, certain oleic and linoleic acids present in cashews lend a silky finish to the hair and improve hair colour.

Helps strengthen bones: With a high magnesium and manganese content, cashews help promote bone health. Like calcium, magnesium is also highly crucial for healthy bones. A balance between the two can help improve nerve regulation and muscle toning. In addition, magnesium helps keep calcium in check. Cashews can act as an excellent magnesium source and thus helps improve bone health.

Potential negative effects of cashew or kaju

There are downsides to everything in life and so it is with having too many cashews. There are some potential health factors that should be kept in mind.

Unprocessed raw cashews can be risky to consume as they can be toxic. Furthermore, their consumption may lead to skin reactions. Thus, it is best to choose dry roasted or raw cashew varieties.

Cashew nuts also contain phytates. Therefore, it can be troublesome for your body to absorb the minerals and vitamins. However, Soaking nuts can reduce the phytate content.

People allergic to tree nuts can be allergic to cashews too.

Cashews have a noticeable amount of oxalic acid. If not consumed in moderate amounts, they can pose an issue for kidney ailments.

Possible harmful effects of cashew nuts include:

Bloating

Constipation

Weight gain

Joint swelling

Applying unroasted cashews to the skin may lead to:

Skin irritation

Redness

Blisters

Cashew nuts are indeed a super nutritious food that provides you with fantastic health benefits. These kidney-shaped nuts can help take care of various ailments from the heart to the gut. Moreover, many of the required nutrients can also be acquired with a regular intake of cashews.

If stored properly in an air-tight container, cashews can be enjoyed as tasty snacks throughout the year. However, it is important to remember that too much of everything is harmful. So, it becomes necessary to keep a watch on their consumption.