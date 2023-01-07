Everything to know about Cardiomyopathy, when the heart becomes weak

In a healthy heart, blood is pumped from the right side of the heart to the lungs, where it picks up oxygen. It is then pumped out of the left side of the heart to supply the body with oxygen and vital nutrients. Any condition that interrupts this two-chamber system can cause heart failure. When the heart is weak, it is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. Many conditions can cause the heart to weaken, a condition described as cardiomyopathy.

Conditions like diabetes, coronary heart disease, and high blood pressure damage or cause the heart to overwork, which can lead to heart failure. Over time, these conditions weaken the heart, rendering it unable to either fill up properly (a condition called diastolic heart failure) or pump efficiently (a condition called systolic heart failure).

Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure. Treatment can help. Some people with cardiomyopathy eventually need a heart transplant.

Types of cardiomyopathies

Dilated: where one of the pumping chambers (ventricles) of the heart is enlarged. This is more common in males and is the most common form of cardiomyopathy in children. It can occur at any age and may or may not be inherited.

where one of the pumping chambers (ventricles) of the heart is enlarged. This is more common in males and is the most common form of cardiomyopathy in children. It can occur at any age and may or may not be inherited. Hypertrophic: where the heart muscle is thickened. This often presents in childhood or early adulthood and can cause sudden death in adolescents and young adult athletes. It is often an inherited condition, and a person may not have any symptoms. If there is a family history of this, other family members can be tested and adjust their activities to reduce the risk of sudden death.

where the heart muscle is thickened. This often presents in childhood or early adulthood and can cause sudden death in adolescents and young adult athletes. It is often an inherited condition, and a person may not have any symptoms. If there is a family history of this, other family members can be tested and adjust their activities to reduce the risk of sudden death. Arrhythmogenic: where the disease causes irregular heartbeats or rhythms. This is often inherited and more common in males.

where the disease causes irregular heartbeats or rhythms. This is often inherited and more common in males. Restrictive: where heart muscle is stiff or scarred, or both. It can occur with amyloidosis or hemochromatosis, and other conditions. This is the least common type.

Cardiomyopathy often goes undiagnosed, so the numbers of people who have it can vary. However, it has been speculated that as many as 1 of 500 adults may have this condition. Males and females of all ages and races can have cardiomyopathy. Dilated cardiomyopathy is more common in blacks than in whites and in males than in females.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is thought to be the most common inherited or genetic heart disease. While this type of cardiomyopathy occurs at many ages, in children and young adults with this condition there may be no symptoms, yet they are at high risk of sudden cardiac death.

Common causes of cardiomyopathy

Although the cause of cardiomyopathy is sometimes unknown, certain diseases or conditions can lead to cardiomyopathy. These include the following:

A family history of cardiomyopathy, heart failure or sudden cardiac arrest

Connective tissue disease and other types of autoimmune disease

Coronary heart disease or a heart attack

Diseases that can damage the heart, such as hemochromatosis, sarcoidosis or amyloidosis

Endocrine diseases, including thyroid conditions and diabetes

Infections in the heart muscle

Long-term alcoholism or cocaine abuse

Muscle conditions such as muscular dystrophy

Pregnancy

Common symptoms of cardiomyopathy

There might be no signs or symptoms in the early stages of cardiomyopathy. But as the condition advances, signs and symptoms usually appear, including:

Breathlessness with activity or even at rest

Swelling of the legs, ankles and feet

Bloating of the abdomen due to fluid buildup

Cough while lying down

Difficulty lying flat to sleep

Fatigue

Heartbeats that feel rapid, pounding or fluttering

Chest discomfort or pressure

Dizziness, lightheadedness and fainting

Signs and symptoms tend to get worse unless treated. In some people, the condition worsens quickly; in others, it might not worsen for a long time.

Treatment and prevention of cardiomyopathy

The goal of treatment is to slow down the disease, control symptoms, and prevent sudden death. If you are diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, your doctor may tell you to change your diet and physical activity, reduce stress, avoid alcohol and other drugs, and take medicines. Your doctor may also treat you for the conditions that led to cardiomyopathy, if they exist, or recommend surgery. Treatment also depends on which type of cardiomyopathy you have.

Genetic or inherited type of cardiomyopathy cannot be prevented but adopting or following a healthier lifestyle can help control symptoms and complications. If you have an underlying disease or condition that can cause cardiomyopathy, early treatment of that condition can help prevent the disease from developing.

Treating the underlying cause of your cardiomyopathy is the best way to mitigate symptoms and improve your activity level. Treatment options include:

Engaging in regular low-intensity aerobic exercise to strengthen the heart

Eating a heart-healthy diet

Cutting back on salt (sodium)

Limiting your alcohol consumption

Quitting smoking

Cardiomyopathy in children

Cardiomyopathy can occur in children regardless of age, race, and gender. Pediatric cardiomyopathy can be inherited or acquired through a viral infection and sometimes the cause is unknown. It is a frequent cause of sudden cardiac arrest in the young, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Treatment may include medications, changes to physical activity, or surgery.

In many cases, early detection and intervention can help to improve outcomes for children.

When to seek medical attention for cardiomyopathy

Signs and symptoms of a weakened heart may be subtle and therefore easily missed or inadvertently associated with a more benign condition like normal aging. If you wait until you experience obvious symptoms of heart failure before seeing a healthcare professional, the condition may already be life threatening. If you experience any of the aforementioned symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

NOTE: The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.