Eight keratin rich foods that can help keep your hair and nails healthy

Keratin is a type of structural protein found in your hair, skin, and nails. It is important for maintaining the structure of your skin, supporting wound healing, and keeping your hair and nails healthy and strong. Keratin supplements are often said to help prevent hair loss, increase nail growth, and improve skin texture. Yet, plenty of healthy foods may naturally support your body’s synthesis of keratin.

Derived from the horns, wools and feathers of different animals, it is widely used in hair cosmetics as one of the key ingredients. Many believe that keratin supplements, treatments and products help hair look healthier and can strengthen the hair’s structural building block.

What is keratin?

Keratin is essentially a protein in the cells on the surface of the skin. The fingernails, hair, and skin need keratin to grow, function, and stay healthy. The protein helps protect these structures from damage and may also be part of the healing process.

The body naturally makes keratin. It’s also found in the hooves, wool, and feathers of animals. It can be extracted from these sources and used for supplements, treatments, and other products to help with hair, skin, and nail health.

There are 54 types of keratin genetically encoded by the human genome and produced by the body. Out of the 54 types, half of them reside within hair follicles all over the body.

Here are four basic types of keratin.

Type I: Type I keratins are categorized as being the smaller and more acidic type of keratin. They are separated into two groups that work together functionally towards the common goal of epithelial cell health.

Type II: Type II keratins are larger than their type I counterparts and have a neutral pH, which can help balance out the pairings of both types when they are synthesizing proteins and regulating cell activity.

Alpha-Keratins: Alpha-keratins are the exclusive form of keratin found in humans and the wool of other mammals. The structure of the alpha-keratin is fibrous and helical, and both types I and II keratins can fall under the category of alpha.

Beta-Keratins: Beta-keratins are categorized as polypeptide chains and are only found in birds and reptiles, although those species can also possess alpha-keratins. They have been a large contributor to the overall evolution of birds throughout history.

Both alpha and beta keratins help these animals maintain the composition of their claws, scales, beaks, skin, and feathers.

Foods that can boost keratin levels in human body

When it comes to keeping our hair looking healthy and full, keratin rich foods are some of the best options out there. This protein is important for providing the building blocks that our hair follicles need to grow, and it can also help to strengthen and condition our tresses.

Some keratin-rich foods that are key for promoting healthy hair include nuts, seeds, eggs, salmon, leafy greens, and lean meats.

Eggs: Eating eggs is a stellar way to boost keratin production naturally. They are a great source of biotin, an essential nutrient involved in keratin synthesis. A single cooked egg provides 10 mcg of this nutrient, or 33% of the Daily Value. Protein from eggs promotes keratin production, with 6 grams of protein packed into one large, 50-gram egg. Onion: Onions are not only great for flavoring your favorite dishes but also ramping up keratin production. This allium vegetable is especially high in N-acetylcysteine, a plant antioxidant that your body converts into an amino acid called L-cysteine, a component of keratin. Sweet potato: sweet potatoes are highly nutritious and great for promoting keratin production. They’re particularly high in provitamin A carotenoids. Provitamin A carotenoids like beta carotene are converted into vitamin A in the body. A medium sweet potato (about 150 grams) provides 1,150 mcg (over 100% of the DV) of provitamin A. Vitamin A promotes keratin synthesis and is essential for skin and hair health. Sunflower seeds: Sunflower seeds are savory, satisfying, and flavorful. They’re also a great source of both biotin and protein to support keratin production. Just 1/4 cup (35 grams) offers 7 grams of protein and 2.6 mcg of biotin, 9% of the DV. Garlic: Much like onions, garlic boasts plenty of N-acetylcysteine, which your body turns into L-cysteine, an amino acid found in keratin. Although more research in humans is needed, some studies suggest that garlic may aid skin health. For instance, one test-tube study found that garlic extract protected keratinocyte cells, which are responsible for keratin production, from ultraviolet damage. Test-tube and animal studies further suggest that this popular allium vegetable may promote wound healing, fight microbial infections, and slow signs of aging. Carrots: Carrots are high in provitamin A, with 1,070 mcg in 1 chopped cup (128 grams). That’s over 100% of the DV. They’re also loaded with vitamin C, which promotes collagen synthesis to support hair, skin, and nail health. Plus, this vitamin aids wound healing, alleviates inflammation, and protects against skin damage. Kale: This leafy green vegetable is a good source of provitamin A to support keratin synthesis, boasting 50 mcg in just 1 raw cup (21 grams), which is about 6% of the DV. Mangoes: Native to South Asia, mangoes are a tasty way to squeeze extra nutrients into your diet while supporting keratin synthesis. In particular, this tropical stone fruit is packed with provitamin A, with 89 mcg, which is nearly 10% of the DV, in each cup (165 grams)

Keratin is an essential protein that is used to build up nails and hair. It is also important for your skin and can help boost the strength and hydration of your skin. This can be very beneficial as you age and your skin may naturally become less hydrated. Keratin rich foods are very healthy and can help improve your overall health and your skin and hair health. You can add these foods to your diet regularly to improve your health.