Does your lower back pain stop you from working efficiently? Follow these tips
Lower back pain occurs due to improper sitting arrangements and poor ergonomics. In recent years, this problem has grown, and the reason behind this is the sedentary lifestyle.
If you have a desk job, you are at a higher risk of back pain. A lot of young adults go to work hoping to tackle various professional challenges, but in addition, being there from 9 to 5 can be challenging for their health and wellness too.
Back pain is an even more common problem for people with physically demanding jobs. It usually happens due to improper sitting arrangements and poor ergonomics.
In recent years, this problem has grown, and the reason behind this is the sedentary lifestyle. Earlier, most jobs required some sort of physical activity, but now that people are glued to screens, they tend to sit at one place for much longer periods than usual. This automatically affects the lower back of one’s body.
However, there are some other causes of back pain as well:
• Bad posture
• Lack of physical activity
• Calcium and Vitamin D deficiency
• Improper lifting
• Diseases
How to prevent Backache:
Improving the physical condition by learning and practicing how to use the body might help prevent back pain.
To keep the back strong and healthy:
• Exercise for at least 20 to 30 minutes per day. Regular low-impact aerobics can help increase strength and endurance in the back and allow the muscles to work better.
• Get active and eat healthy. Obesity is one of the biggest reasons for back aches.
• Avoid continuous sitting. Backaches can be relieved by taking regular breaks to stretch the body.
• Investing in a good chair can also help reduce back pain. An employee spends most of the time sitting in a chair, so it would be better to have a comfortable one.
• Sitting up straight and maintaining proper posture can help prevent lower back pain.
• Check your vitamin D and calcium levels and make an eat meals that high in them or take supplements.