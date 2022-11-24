Does the risk of heart attacks increase in winter? Check the details here
Everyone knows winter is cold and flu season, but most people don’t know that it is also the prime season for heart attacks too. If reports are to be believed, the chances of cardiac arrest increase by more than one fifth during winter season. In the United States, the risk of having a heart attack during the winter months is twice as high as in the summer time. And, a heart attack in the winter is also more likely to be fatal than a heart attack during summertime.
Reason for increase in heart attack during winter
A large 2017 study in Sweden investigating the link between different weather conditions and heart attacks found that they were more common on colder days. During colder weather, the heart needs to work harder to keep a person warm. As such, cold weather can affect the heart and cause:
- a higher heart rate
- an increase in blood pressure
- a higher oxygen demand
- the blood to thicken, which can lead to blood clotting
People with cardiovascular diseases may experience more adverse effects due to cold weather, including high blood pressure and arterial stiffness. All these factors put further strain on the heart, increasing the risk of a heart attack. Additionally, respiratory tract infections are more severe and spread more easily during winter, which, in turn, can trigger a heart attack.
Risk factors
The risk of having a heart attack is higher with a combination of cold weather exposure and a sudden burst of exercise. As such, it is advisable for people to avoid sudden exertion in snowy weather, including shoveling snow or going for a walk through heavy, wet snow.
Risk factors for heart attacks and heart disease can include the following:
- high blood pressure
- high blood cholesterol
- smoking
- age
- family history
- diabetes
- obesity
- lack of regular exercise
- high alcohol consumption
- consuming a diet high in saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol
However, some risk factors may have greater influences on how cold weather affects the condition that the heart is in than others. For example, a 2016 study suggests that smoking status and alcohol consumption were the risk factors most likely to trigger a heart attack in low temperatures. This is because they directly influence vasoconstriction, increasing blood pressure as a result.
How to reduce the risk of heart attacks in the winter
Here are some tips on how to stay active and healthy during the cold weather to prevent heart attacks:
- Dress in layers – If you go outdoors, dress for the weather and the activity you’re doing. Dressing in layers allows you to remove layers as you increase your level of activity. You want to stay warm, but you also don’t want to overheat. If you feel like you’re sweating, it’s a good idea to remove a layer and take a break to cool down.
- Take water breaks – Take frequent breaks when you are exercising and stay hydrated. Dehydration makes it harder for the body to stay warm, which also makes it easier for blood to clot.
- Ease into outdoor exercising – Even if you’re in shape, start slowly when exercising in winter weather so your body can adjust to operating in the cold. Try some light exercise once you’re outside such as stretches or running in place. If you don’t want to bundle up for an outdoor walk, stroll around the mall or join a gym.
- Take special care if you have a known heart condition – The truth is that cold weather and heart conditions aren’t a good combination. If you’ve already had a heart attack or have heart disease, you may want to take it easy. Working with a doctor can help you gain confidence when it comes to exercise for heart health and help you prepare for winter.
- Limit caffeine and alcohol – These drinks increase blood pressure. So, pay attention to how much you drink before heading outdoors.
- Quit smoking or vaping – Tobacco products can increase blood pressure and cause plaque buildup. Quitting is one of the best things you can do for your heart.
- Eat a heart-healthy diet – Continue to watch what you eat and drink, focusing on foods for good cholesterol levels and foods for lower blood pressure.
- Keep up on routine preventive care – From flu shots to annual checkups, staying up to date on preventive care helps keep you healthier and can help catch potential issues earlier, when they’re easier to treat.