Does the risk of heart attacks increase in winter? Check the details here

Everyone knows winter is cold and flu season, but most people don’t know that it is also the prime season for heart attacks too. If reports are to be believed, the chances of cardiac arrest increase by more than one fifth during winter season. In the United States, the risk of having a heart attack during the winter months is twice as high as in the summer time. And, a heart attack in the winter is also more likely to be fatal than a heart attack during summertime.

Reason for increase in heart attack during winter

A large 2017 study in Sweden investigating the link between different weather conditions and heart attacks found that they were more common on colder days. During colder weather, the heart needs to work harder to keep a person warm. As such, cold weather can affect the heart and cause:

a higher heart rate

an increase in blood pressure

a higher oxygen demand

the blood to thicken, which can lead to blood clotting

People with cardiovascular diseases may experience more adverse effects due to cold weather, including high blood pressure and arterial stiffness. All these factors put further strain on the heart, increasing the risk of a heart attack. Additionally, respiratory tract infections are more severe and spread more easily during winter, which, in turn, can trigger a heart attack.

Risk factors

The risk of having a heart attack is higher with a combination of cold weather exposure and a sudden burst of exercise. As such, it is advisable for people to avoid sudden exertion in snowy weather, including shoveling snow or going for a walk through heavy, wet snow.

Risk factors for heart attacks and heart disease can include the following:

high blood pressure

high blood cholesterol

smoking

age

family history

diabetes

obesity

lack of regular exercise

high alcohol consumption

consuming a diet high in saturated fats, trans fats, and cholesterol

However, some risk factors may have greater influences on how cold weather affects the condition that the heart is in than others. For example, a 2016 study suggests that smoking status and alcohol consumption were the risk factors most likely to trigger a heart attack in low temperatures. This is because they directly influence vasoconstriction, increasing blood pressure as a result.

How to reduce the risk of heart attacks in the winter

Here are some tips on how to stay active and healthy during the cold weather to prevent heart attacks: