Diagnosis through voice; this new AI technology might create wonders

Medicine is a field that is highly dependent on a proper dialogue between the doctor and the patient. Understanding the patient’s problems properly is key to diagnosing the diseases. The main diagnostic tools used to confirm the presence of problems are testing bodily fluids as well as imaging like MRI and X-ray. However, there is a new possible avenue that might be helpful for diagnosing many diseases. Researchers are working to develop an artificial intelligence system that can use voice as a diagnostic tool to identify diseases.

How can voice be used as a diagnostic tool?

Diseases can affect organs such as the heart, lungs, brain, muscles, or vocal folds, which can then alter an individual’s voice. Therefore, voice analysis using artificial intelligence opens new opportunities for healthcare. From using vocal biomarkers for diagnosis, risk prediction, and remote monitoring of various clinical outcomes and symptoms. Keeping this in mind, there might be various possible applications of voice for health related purposes. There is a huge potential of this rapidly evolving environment from a research, patient, and clinical perspective.

The voice, as complex arrays of sound coming from our vocal cords, contains various information and plays a fundamental role for social interaction by allowing us to share insights about our emotions, fears, feelings, and excitation by modulating its tone or pitch. Virtual and vocal assistants on smartphones or in smart home devices such as connected speakers are now mainstream and have opened the way for a considerable use of voice-controlled search. The evolution of voice technology, audio signal analysis, and natural language processing and understanding methods have opened the way to numerous potential applications of voice, such as the identification of vocal biomarkers for diagnosis, classification, or patient remote monitoring, or to enhance clinical practice.

Artificial intelligence for using voice as a diagnostic tool

Researchers are now developing artificial intelligence based tools that could eventually diagnose serious diseases. They are targeting everything from Alzheimer’s to cancer.