Dark Chocolate Helps to Reduce Your Cholesterol- Report According to nutritionist Dark Chocolate can help reduce your cholesterol. Read further to know how can you include it to your diet.

High Cholesterol is a basic concern for today’s world. Amid the hustle, eating healthy home-cooked meals are quite rare. Hence, most people are relying on packaged or fast food. This poor lifestyle can lead to increased levels of cholesterol and blood sugar, increasing the risk of heart diseases. However, this condition is both curable and preventive by including healthy habits to daily life schedule.

If you are suffering from high cholesterol and are worried about reducing it, medication, good diet and regular exercise can help lower high cholesterol and lead you to a healthier life. But for starer, you can start with eating dark chocolates.

Yes, you heard it right. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, studies have shown that intake of Cocoa powder (in dark chocolate) helps reduce cholesterol due to the presence of polyphenols & flavonoids in cocoa.

According to a report in HealthLine, if your cholesterol is between 200 and 239 mg/dL, the level is borderline high. But if it is greater than 200 and 239 mg/dL, it is considered as high. Meanwhile, if LDL cholesterol is between 130 and 159 mg/dL, it is borderline high but if it is greater than 160 mg/dL- it is regarded as high. On the other hand, HDL cholesterol being less than 40 mg/dL is typically considered as poor.

Cocoa powder derived from at least 70% dark chocolate contains a high amount of polyphenols. This improves health by raising good cholesterol (HDL) and lowering blood pressure & blood sugar levels. Hence, reduces the risk of heart disease, claims the nutritionist.

Notably, polyphenols are a category of plant compounds that offers various health benefits.

One of the best ways to include dark chocolate to your diet is by blending one cup almond milk with two tablespoons of raw cacao powder and drink one glass every day.

It is to be remembered that Cacao powder and cocoa powder are different substances, the first one is better as it is richer in Polyphenols. To get benefited by Cacao powder, consume it every other day or at least twice a week.

P.s. Do not go overboard with it, even medicines have its limits.