Post Covid Patients Show New Symptoms, Impacts Brain And Heart

Coronavirus disease or Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is a virus that causes respiratory illness in the human body. It spreads when people breathe in air contaminated by droplets and small airborne particles containing the virus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has put a major effect on human lives. At the time of the second wave, health experts noted a unique trend. Heart and neurological disorders have increased as a result of post-covid conditions. These health problems have been rising since the second wave of Covid-19, say health experts.

As Covid-19 is a respiratory or lung disease, problems related to the heart have risen. Though Covid-19 infection primarily affects the lungs, its effect has been seen on several other organs, particularly the brain.

There is a rise in brain diseases like brain strokes and benign brain tumors post-pandemic. After the second wave, there is a slight increase in heart and brain-related issues. More clots in the heart and brain are being seen in people.

Common brain diseases in India can be divided into those caused by infections such as meningitis, viral diseases, tuberculosis of the brain, etc, and others including brain strokes, brain tumors, and abnormalities like an aneurysm. Children too can suffer from brain diseases including tumors and birth defects.

More than one lakh brain tumors are diagnosed every year in India, which is the highest in the world. Strokes too have a very high incidence, with three to four brain strokes occurring every minute in the nation.

About 90 percent of people with moderate to severe infections have lasting effects on the heart, said experts. It has been observed that heart attacks and heart failures have been high, and deaths due to heart disease have also increased significantly.

Some of the symptoms common in coronavirus “long-haulers,” such as palpitations, dizziness, chest pain, and shortness of breath, could be due to heart problems.