COVID-19 may get into brain and remain there for nearly 8 months

The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak had caused many deaths all over the world. This virus spreads all over the body, and persist for eight months. Many patients died from COVID-19 as they had not received any vaccinations.

According to sources, 38 patients blood plasma samples were tested positive, three patients’ blood plasma were tested negative, and three patients’ blood plasma samples were not available. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) had examined the autopsies samples between April 2020 to March 2021. The SARS-CoV-2 severely infects the impaired lungs and airway tissues. Additionally, the scientists detected the viral RNA in different body fluids and sites.

As per reports, 30% of the patients were female, and the median age was 62.5 years. In 27 people (61.4%), three or more comorbidities were present and the aggregate number of days between the onset of symptoms and death was 18.5. The virus replication was observed in the first two weeks following the onset of symptoms in a number of non-respiratory sites.

Moreover, the experts were able to isolate the live SARS-CoV-2 virus from a number of organs, both inside and outside of the respiratory system which includes the adrenal gland, eye, brain, heart, lymph nodes, and digestive tract. This virus was isolated in 25 out of the 55 examined samples.

