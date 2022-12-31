Check out a list of healthy alternatives of snacks for diabetic patients
Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she included healthy tips for diabetic patients.
Today’s generation is seeing more and more people battling high blood sugar levels. People with diabetes are needed to follow a strict diet. It is only a proper diet that can control diabetes since it is difficult to cure the condition completely. There are also a few notable tricks and tweaks that can make your ‘diabetes diet’ a little more enjoyable to have.
Take a look at the video for diabetes diet snacks here:
In the caption of the post, Rashi advises for a ‘diabetes diet snack’ and explains their benefits. The caption reads:
- Green moong dal cheela over Poha ( or add list of peas to your poha, not potato)
- No wheat rotis, switch to Jowar! no Ragi please.. cause the GI is really high
- No cereals or granola for breakfast, switch to eggs or my grain free granola! I have the recipe here or in my 5 week meal plan program!
- Swap most of your fruits with nuts, if struggling with Thyroid, then have 3 Brazil daily along with other nuts
- Oat bars need to be swapped with clean protein snacks available if you’re shopping at a grocery
- Artificial sweeteners need to be swapped with natural ones like Monk fruit and Erythritol! It’s way better for your gut and we know how our micro-biome affects inflammation and in turn affects our sugar levels or our bodies capacity to handle blood sugars!