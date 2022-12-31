Check out a list of healthy alternatives of snacks for diabetic patients

Today’s generation is seeing more and more people battling high blood sugar levels. People with diabetes are needed to follow a strict diet. It is only a proper diet that can control diabetes since it is difficult to cure the condition completely. There are also a few notable tricks and tweaks that can make your ‘diabetes diet’ a little more enjoyable to have.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she included healthy tips for diabetic patients. In the clip, she shared some alternatives that can be used as common snacks without the risk of an increase in blood sugar levels. The alternatives mentioned in the video are all-healthy and are very commonly available at homes.

Take a look at the video for diabetes diet snacks here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi Chowdhary (@rashichowdhary)

In the caption of the post, Rashi advises for a ‘diabetes diet snack’ and explains their benefits. The caption reads: