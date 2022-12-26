Cashews nuts helps to reduce Cholesterol, know how

Cashews are also known as “Wonder Nuts” are one of the most delicious and healthy nuts as they contain a lot of protein, fat, and vitamins, and are widely offered in local markets and can be consumed as meals or snacks.

Overview of Cashew nuts

The cashew seeds are generated by the cashew tree. These evergreen tropical trees are mostly found in South America. The cashew seeds are frequently eaten on its own with cheese or butter, or as a snack nut.

As per reports, cashews have a lot of calories (553 kcal per 100 grams) but they are also packed with nutrients that are good for the heart, blood sugar control, and many other things. The USDA estimates that 100 grams of cashews have a nutrient profile of 18.2 grams of protein, 30.2 grams of carbohydrates, 43.8 grams of fat, and 3.3 grams of fiber. It also contains a number of important vitamins and minerals, including potassium (660 mg), iron (6.68 mg), magnesium (292 mg), phosphorus (593 mg), and calcium (37 mg).

Cashews can also cause allergies to some people, especially those who have tree nut allergies. As a result, if allergic individual consumes cashews he may experience abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, or shortness of breath afterward. If you become allergic to cashews or experience any of the symptoms listed above, stay away from cashews at all costs.

Cashews to Lower Cholesterol

Nut consumption can consistently and significantly lower the risk of death from cardiovascular and coronary heart diseases as it contains higher antioxidant profile in it. Along with reducing LDL cholesterol levels, cashews high magnesium content also helps in preventing heart disease.

According to sources, cashew nut contains minimal amount of fat as compared to other nuts. The cashews contain high amount of oleic acid which is very essential for good health. Numerous heart diseases can be avoided by lowering cholesterol and increasing the antioxidant power of cashews. Unsaturated fat, which is good for the heart, makes up nearly 82% of total fat.

The body’s HDL (Good) Cholesterol levels are raised by cashew nuts. As a result, people who consume them at least twice a week tend to gain less fat than those who do so only occasionally or infrequently. Cashew also contains a significant amount of magnesium. Therefore, cashews can be a magical cure for insomnia.

Therefore, frequent eating of cashew nuts would be very helpful in preventing various diseases.