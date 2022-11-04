Benefits of Swimming: Helps with arthritis, healthy pregnancy, and more

Swimming is for everyone. It has often being called the ‘perfect exercise’. It is not just an important survival skill that people should possess, but is also a great exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It is also a very low impact exercise that can be done by people even when they are prohibited from doing other high impact cardio workouts. As a matter of fact, it is often utilised by athletes who are recovering from injuries to stay fit and in shape. Discussed here are some proven benefits of swimming as an exercise. Read on.

Provides a full body workou t: One of the primary reasons swimming is so appealing as an exercise is that it provides a full body workout. It not only increases the heart rate without stressing the body, but also tones muscle, and builds strength and endurance. Different styles of swimming help tone different muscle groups in the body, but the entire body gets a workout.

Improves strength of heart and lungs : The cardiovascular system gets a great workout while swimming. Studies have shown that swimming can reduce the mortality rate by half as compared to sedentary life style or those including walking or running. Other studies also show that swimming can help lower the blood pressure in people suffering from hypertension.

Suitable for all ages and fitness levels : While some exercises can seem very daunting to beginners and people who aren't necessarily fit, swimming is for everyone. Swimming allows people to go at their pace and can also feel calming. It is something that can be learned at a very young age and most pools have a designated area for newer swimmers which are shallow and safe.

Good for people with arthritis and other injuries : Swimming does not put a lot of strain on the joints. The buoyancy of water helps reduce the pressure on weight bearing joints. Since people with arthritis or other injuries cannot take part in high impact, high resistance exercises swimming is an ideal exercise as it supports the muscles. As a matter of fact, swimming regularly may actually help alleviate pain and improve the rate of recovery. One study showed that people with osteoarthritis reported significant reductions in joint pain and stiffness, and experienced less physical limitation after engaging in activities like swimming and cycling

Good option for people with asthma : Since indoor pools have a humid atmosphere, it is greatly beneficial for people who suffer from asthma. Being a low impact exercise it does not strain the heart and lungs as much as other exercises. Apart from that, the breathing exercises used in swimming can help increase the lung capacity and gain control of breathing, thus helping people suffering from asthma. However, a doctor should be consulted while picking out an exercise if one has asthma. Salt water might also be a better option that chlorinated water.

Burns calories very fast : Swimming is an excellent way to burn calories. However, the amount of calories burned depends on a person's weight and how vigorously they swim. A 160-pound or 72.5 kg person burns approximately 423 calories an hour while swimming laps at a low or moderate pace. That same person may burn up to 715 calories an hour swimming at a more vigorous pace. To compare these numbers to other popular low-impact activities, that same person would only burn around 314 calories walking at 5km per hour for 60 minutes. Yoga might burn just 183 calories per hour. And the elliptical trainer might burn just 365 calories in that hour.

Safe during pregnancy: Swimming during pregnancy can be a great exercise for both the mother and the child. There is also a possibility that swimming might protect babies against a type of neurological issue called hypoxia-ischemia. However, more research needs to be done regarding that. Studies show that pregnant women who swam during their early to mid-pregnancy had a lower risk of preterm labor and congenital defects. Along with that, added weight can cause joint and muscle pain during pregnancy. Swimming is especially popular with pregnant people because the water can support this weight.

Safety tips while swimming

The following swim safety tips can help reduce your risk from swimming: