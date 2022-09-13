Beer better as painkiller than over-the-counter medicines? New studies say that might be true!

Alcohol is a common, albeit rather controversial thing in the modern society. Consumption of alcohol is often frowned often, even when done occasionally or socially. This is mostly due to the portrayal of alcoholics as ‘good-for-nothing’ characters in popular media. Along with that, it is also common knowledge that alcohol intake is harmful for health. However, what would be your reaction if we tell you that it can actually be beneficial for your health? Some recent studies have shown that alcohol, particularly beer, might be more effective and better as painkiller than over-the-counter medications.

The study, conducted by researchers from London’s University of Greenwich, found that consuming two pints of beer could decrease the pain by up to 25 per cent as compared to consuming paracetamol. The university conducted a total of 18 studies on more than 400 people.

Dr Trevor Thompson, the lead researcher of the study, said, “Findings suggest that alcohol is an effective analgesic that delivers clinically-relevant reductions in ratings of pain intensity, which could explain alcohol misuse in those with persistent pain, despite its potential consequences for long-term health”. He added that they have collected strong evidence suggesting that beer is indeed a strong analgesic, comparable to opioid drugs such as codeine, and far stronger than drugs such as paracetamol.

Drinking beer in moderation can elevate blood alcohol levels by 0.08 percent and give the body a higher pain threshold by lowering the intensity of the pain.

Dr. Thompson said that if a drug could be manufactured using beer that does not have the negative side-effects of the alcohol, then a medication that is potentially better than what is available in the market at present could be possible.

However, experts are very vocal in pointing out that just because beer has an analgesic effect does not mean it is good for health. It is important to clarify that the results of the new study don’t mean alcohol is good for us. It is important to keep in mind that heavy consumption of beer can lead to increased risk of liver cancer, cirrhosis, alcoholism, and obesity. It is always a good idea to follow a doctor’s advice if one wants to use beer as a painkiller.

Government guidelines recommend no more than 14 units of alcohol a week for both men and women, which equates to six pints of beer, or six 175ml glasses of wine.