Are eggs good for health? Check details.

Eggs have been a part of our diet since time immemorial. They are not only easy to source, but are also extremely nutritious. They are often said to be mother nature’s super-food. They are also dubbed as nature’s “multivitamins”. Only recently have we been able to discover actually how good they are for us. This article will discuss more about the benefits of eggs for the body.

Health benefits of eggs

Whole eggs are extremely nutritious: Eggs are jam-packed with a wide variety of nutrients. Most of these nutrients are also vital for the healthy functioning of the body. This is easier to believe when we keep in mind that all the nutrients present in the whole egg work together to turn a single fertilised cell into a baby chicken. It is important to remember that all the nutrients are present in the yolk. The white part is made up of protein. One egg contains: Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) : 9% of the RDA

Eggs also contain small amounts of almost every vitamin and mineral required by the human body, including calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, manganese, vitamin E, and many more.

A large egg contains 77 calories, with 6 grams of quality protein, 5 grams of fat and trace amounts of carbohydrates. Eggs are excellent sources of Protein: Proteins are the main building blocks of the body and serve both structural and functional purposes. They are made up of amino acids that are linked together and then folded into complex shapes. There are about 21 amino acids that your body uses to build its proteins. Nine of these amino acids that cannot be produced by the body are known as essential amino acids. Egg contains all nine of these amino acids and in enough amount to support effective muscle growth, recovery and maintenance. Eggs improve the cholesterol profile: One large egg contains 212 mg of cholesterol, which is a lot compared to most other foods. However, dietary sources of cholesterol have a minimal effect on cholesterol levels in the blood. Eggs help increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels – or “good” cholesterol as it’s commonly known – and this is one reason why eggs have been found to have little to no effect on heart disease risk. One study discovered that eating 3 whole eggs per day reduced insulin resistance, raised HDL and increased the size of LDL particles in people with metabolic syndrome. Eggs are the best dietary source of Choline: Choline is an important nutrient that is made in the liver. It is required to synthesize the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and is also a component of cell membranes. However, as most people don’t produce enough choline to meet daily requirements, it needs to be consumed through the food you eat. The best sources of choline in the diet are egg yolks. One large egg contains 113 mg of choline. Eggs are great for healthy hair: Eggs are a nutrient-rich hair superfood. Vitamins A and E, biotin, and folate are just some of the nutrients found in eggs that are said to help keep hair thick and healthy. The yolk is loaded with healthy fats, which help replenish moisture and make strands look sleek and shiny. And because hair is 80% protein, applying protein-rich eggs to hair can help replenish the protein lost through styling, making hair stronger and more resistant to heat. Applying eggs directly to the roots helps infuse hair follicles with much-needed vitamins and minerals. Nourishing the scalp encourages new hair to grow stronger and be less prone to breakage or hair-fall.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all eggs are the same. The nutrient content of eggs largely depends on how the hens were fed. It is best to buy omega-3 enriched or pastured eggs as they tend to be richer in healthy nutrients.