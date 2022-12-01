Almonds for weight loss a myth or reality!

Almonds are of high nutritional value to our bodies. They contain potassium magnesium, iron, calcium, and fiber. Along with being highly nutritious, they are well known to be helpful for weight loss. When taken in the right quantity, they can do wonders for your body.

As per a study published in the International Journal of Obesity, a proper almond diet contains 39% of total fat including 25% of fat from heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Munching on almonds regularly not only helps in losing weight but also helps in reducing belly fat and waist.

Almonds for weight loss is a concept known to all and followed by many.

However, did you know that there are different ways in which you can maintain your daily almond intake? Read to know!

Raw Almonds

Taking in raw almonds is one of the simplest and most effective ways to consume almonds. One can consider taking 20-22 almonds a day, as a healthy snack.

Almonds in smoothies

Ever wondered, how delicious a regular smoothie would become when we add crushed almonds to it. Yes, that is another way to consume almonds, i.e., adding them to both, fruit smoothies and plain smoothies like yogurt, oats, etc.

Almonds in oatmeal

One can surely add a few almond seeds to their oatmeals and get the taste and nutritional value enhanced like never before.

Soaked almonds

In case you do not like the crunchy texture that the almonds come in, you can always soak 6-8 seeds in water for a night. The next morning peel off the cover and enjoy the almonds with your morning breakfast.

Almond milk

Adding crushed almonds to a cup of warm milk is yet another way of consuming almonds. Almond milk can also be consumed by people who are lactose intolerant.

Almonds are definitely for weight loss. However, the other benefits of taking almonds include Lower Blood Pressure, Stronger Bones, and better blood sugar level.