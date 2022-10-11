7 Health Benefits of Lemongrass: helps lose weight and fight cancer

Lemongrass is a plant that widely grows throughout Asia, Africa, Australia, and some tropical islands. Some species are commonly cultivated as culinary and medicinal herbs because of their scent, resembling that of lemon. Lemongrass and its oil are believed to possess therapeutic properties.

Lemongrass is commonly consumed in the form of tea, but its oil is also used in skincare products. It helps treat several ailments such as digestion, stress and anxiety issues, infection and pain, heart diseases, and much more.

It is also a great source of antioxidants and antimicrobial properties, and also lowers inflammation in the body. Other than that, lemongrass is also rich in vitamins and minerals.

There are various ways to add lemongrass to your daily routine. While the easiest way is to consume it in the form of tea, some culinary allows adding them to curries, soups, and salads. People also add a dash to marinades, and cocktails to enhance the flavour while still getting benefited by it.

The citric smell of lemongrass (use in oil form) can uplift the mood, and help with those notorious headaches. That is because it has a compound called eugenol that has similar abilities to aspirin. On the other hand, using it for skincare can prevent skin infections due to its antibacterial, antifungal, inflammatory properties.

Meanwhile, including lemongrass in diet can help with a number of health benefits. It enhances oral health, prevent infection, lower cholesterol levels, and ease the pain, claims studies.

Here are some health benefits of lemongrass tea:

Healthy Digestion

Lemongrass acts as a natural diuretic, which is why it is often prescribed to help tackle digestive issues. It can help to ease nausea, constipation, bloating, and soothe stomach problems in order to keep digestive system on track. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, lemongrass is effective against gastric ulcers, which further relieves cramping.

Boosts oral health

According to the 2012 study published by the National Institutes of Health, antimicrobial properties of lemongrass help to fight against streptococcus sanguinis bacteria, the bacteria responsible for tooth decay

Regulates high blood pressure

Lemongrass can help increase the production of urine in the body because of the increased amount of potassium present in it. This, lowers blood pressure and boosts blood circulation. Studies claim that lemongrass is effective in decreasing blood pressure.

Helps with weight loss

Consuming lemongrass in form of tea can detoxify the body and increase metabolism, which helps in weight loss. According to nutritionists, polyphenol compounds and caffeine content present in lemongrass increases energy expenditure and fat oxidation, thereby contributing to weight loss.

Fight against cancer

According to a study published in the Journal Agriculture and Food Chemistry, lemongrass is full of antioxidants. These antioxidants have the potential to fight against free radicals, which are responsible for the development of cancer cells as well as premature ageing.

Reduces Anxiety

Lemongrass is a natural way of easing anxiety and stress. Smelling this herb can immediately reduce stress and anxiety.

Promotes hair growth

Lemongrass can help to unclog hair follicles and increase hair growth naturally. It is rich in vitamin A and C, which are essential nutrients for both skin and hair. Regular consumption of lemongrass helps strengthen hair follicles and prevent hair fall. Studies have found that lemongrass significantly reduces dandruff in the matter of a week.

Protect cardiovascular health (cholesterol)

Lemongrass can be found in traditional methods used to treat high cholesterol and heart diseases. Studies have found that intake of lemongrass lowers cholesterol levels, and because of that it may boost heart health and provide protection from major heart diseases. Moreover, lemongrass contains quercetin, a flavonoid known for having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits that protect heart health.