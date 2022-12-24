5 Winter Foods That Could Reduce Belly Fat

We tend to crave more decadent foods throughout the winter for some reason. It’s difficult to resist all the hearty delicacies that warm our souls, like butter sarson ka saag and gajar ka halwa. But one issue that we all face is that these foods fill our stomachs to the point where it literally starts to show as we all suffer from belly fat in winters.

Which Foods Aid with Winter Weight Loss?

According to the nutrition specialist Rupali Datta, ” Common foods that are accessible in our kitchens are truly fat-free which will provide aid in maintaining our bodies’ fluid balance. These low-fat foods help in digestion and also to reduce weight.” Here are some common winter special foods which helps in reducing weight and to eliminate the belly fat.

Carrot

Winter brings bright red carrots that are sweet in taste are perfect for a diet that aims to lose weight because they are high in fibers and low in carbs. Therefore, one can consume carrot dishes to reduce belly fat.

Winter Greens

To increase consumption of fiber and nutrients, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta advises one must include high-fiber meals like leafy vegetables in their diet. Vegetables like spinach, mustard leaves, and fenugreek leaves are wonderful low-calorie items which provide aid to weight loss.

Radish

Radish, commonly known as mooli, is a low-calorie vegetable that is high in fiber. Fiber promotes healthy digestion and reduces belly fat. Therefore, radish meals are good for people who are unhappy with their belly fat and want to eliminate it.

Beetroot

As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a portion of beetroot weighs 100 gram which includes 43 calories, 0.2 grams of carbohydrates. Beetroots offers numerous health advantages to facilitate weight loss. Individuals who want to eliminate their abdominal fat can have beetroot meals.

Guava

Guavas are rich in fiber, which makes up around 12% of the daily required allowance. These high-fiber, low-calorie foods aid in a healthy metabolism and easy digestion. Say goodbye to belly fat this winter by including these in your diet.