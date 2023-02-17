5 home remedies for constipation; treat it naturally

Maintaining a healthy gut is very difficult in the modern lifestyle. A healthy gut is important for the overall health of a body. There are about 200 different species of bacteria, viruses, and fungi in our digestive tract and studies have shown that having a large variety of these microorganisms can help reduce the risk of diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriatic arthritis.

The Gut aka the Gastrointestinal system is essential for virtually every bodily system and function to operate at optimum performance. However, due to poor diet and lack of exercise, people complain about Digestive Health issues. If you are facing health issues around your gut, means there is a disruption in the gut microbiome. Issues like constipation can erupt if gut health isn’t right. However, it can be fixed with a little change in lifestyle.

In a post on Instagram, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shed light on constipation being one of the most common health issues in recent times. She also shared five home remedies to treat constipation.

YOGURT + FLAX SEEDS POWDER: Lovneet explains in her post that as yogurt contains a strain of friendly bacteria or probiotics, it helps regulate the digestive system. However, adding flaxseeds to it enhances its power due to its rich source of soluble fiber. “Soluble fiber dissolves in water, making stools softer and easier to pass,” the nutritionist writes.

Amla juice: It is a known fact that amla or gooseberry is rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants. These nutrients help keep the gut healthy. “30 ml of amla juice mixed with a glass of water first thing in the morning helps boost digestion and ease constipation,” she recommended.

Oat Bran: “Oat bran is high in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which may help relieve constipation and support bowel health,” Lovneet Batra advised.

Ghee and milk: Where many fitness enthusiasts avoid ghee and milk, it is actually one of the natural sources rich in nutrients that our body requires. Ghee is a rich source of butyric acid which improves intestinal metabolism and helps in the movement of stools. “Taking 1 teaspoon of ghee in a cup of hot milk at bedtime is an effective way of reducing constipation the next morning,” the nutritionist added.

Leafy greens: According to Lovneet, green leafy vegetables such as spinach, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli are not only rich in fiber but also great sources of folate and vitamins C and K. “These greens help add bulk and weight to stools, which makes them easier to pass through the gut,” said the expert.

Water: “Increasing your intake of liquids may improve constipation, especially when consumed in combination with a higher-fiber diet,” Batra guided.

