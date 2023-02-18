4 herbs that can help improve respiratory health

You are alive as long as you are breathing, but are you really caring about the health of your lungs? It is the most essential thing to stay alive, yet many don’t think before inhaling toxic gasses. Maintaining good respiratory health is crucial for our overall well-being. While there are various ways to keep the respiratory system healthy, using herbs is a natural and effective approach.

Before we reveal what herbs can you consume to keep your lungs healthy, let us tell you what problems you can face due to bad respiratory health. As per the sources, almost 32 percent of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients exist in India. Other chronic respiratory problems like asthma and tuberculosis are also growing in the nation at a staggering pace, and the major cause behind the rising number of incidents is considered to be air pollution. Although the condition is quite serious, the good news is that some positive lifestyle changes can provide relief from respiratory issues.

Here are four herbs that are extremely effective and easily available in the market:

Licorice

Licorice contains glycyrrhizic acid, which is a natural sweetener and makes this herb 50 times sweeter than sugar. Because of this, this herb is used in various food, candy, tobacco, and alcohol as a flavouring agent.

Licorice is a tonic plant used vastly in traditional medicines, as it is highly trusted among traditional botanical practitioners. This plant has traditional uses that support lung function, respiratory strength, and a healthy mucous membrane. A healthy dose of Licorice on a daily basis can help maintain bronchial health.

Plantain

There are two components of the same name, don’t confuse this herb with the plantain fruit. Plantain fruits are members of the banana family and are often recognized as green bananas. But, plantain herbs are plants grown throughout Europe and North America. It helps support a healthy immune response, strengthen the lungs, and clear the respiratory system.

As plantain contains natural mucilage and has moist cooling properties, it has an inherent ability to support mucous membrane health by soothing occasional irritation.

Oregano Oil

While many think that the addition of oregano in our dishes comes from the evolution of Italian cuisine, it is actually a less-known fact that ayurveda discovered the herb centuries ago. Ayurvedic professionals have been using Oregano for hundreds of years to help support a healthy immune system.

Recent research found that this herb contains volatile oils that can be used to maintain the natural resistance power of one’s body. This will apparently help the body resist harmful foreign substances that can lead to respiratory issues.

Oregano contains carvacrol and rosmarinic acid, both of which are believed to be natural decongestants and antihistamines. These medicinal qualities are thought to be able to help maintain a healthy lung function.

Tulsi

Tulsi or basil is very popular in Ayurveda, this herb is found in almost every Indian home and Mediterranean countries. This herb is rich in antioxidants, zinc, and vitamin C which are natural immunity boosters. Apart from that, tulsi has antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory qualities that strengthen respiratory health. It also helps fight infections. Bronchitis, asthma, influenza, cough, and cold can be treated with Tulsi leaf juice mixed with honey.

It also benefits blood detoxification and enhances pulmonary blood flow.