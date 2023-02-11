3 types of baby cries: Know what they are trying to say

Babies might not be able to use words to express themselves, but it doesn’t stop them from asking what they want. It is a parent’s duty to understand their behaviour and provide them with the necessities. Infants’ IQ prompts them to use cries to tell their needs. If you hear carefully, every cry is different. It is because they are trying to tell something by using different forms of noise.

Babies usually cry for 2-3 hours a day. However, some babies may cry a little longer. Sometimes babies wail for no obvious reason, but sometimes, they cry trying to convey their problem. So if you are a new parent and are trying to decode your baby’s language, this article might be a help.

When the baby gets older, they spend less time crying. It is just the initial days that distress a parent. Some days after the birth of a newborn, it becomes easier for the parent to understand what the baby needs when they cry. It is important to know if the weeps indicate flatulent IQ or if are they feeling cold.

Some babies can also get fussy if they are handled frequently by too many people. There could be various other reasons for a newborn’s behaviours. However, let us bring you three such types of cries that babies often make.

Hunger Cry

During the first three months of life, newborn babies need to be fed every couple of hours. So, when they get hungry, they make a short yet low-pitched noise. If heard carefully, the beginning of the cry may sound like “Neh.”

If they make this noise, they are most likely to be hungry. In this situation, breastfeed or bottle feed them and see whether it helps. Sometimes, a tiny tot just needs something to suck on in order to comfort themselves even though they are not hungry. A pacifier may help at this point.

Sleep Cry

Until a baby turns six months old, it is hard for them to fall asleep on their own. Hence, they would need their parent to introduce them to a sleep schedule. Therefore, unless they develop a sleep IQ, they may face trouble falling asleep especially when they are sick or are facing changes in their routine.

If your baby is crying to sleep, they are likely to make a cry resembling a yawn with an ‘Owh’ sound. In this case, let them cry for some time. According to the study, slowly letting the child cry out for a longer period before you check on them, helps them learn to go to sleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Sit with your baby in a quite dimmed room, reduce the stimulation around the baby while sleeping, swaddle and wrap the baby to make them feel secure, and hum some gentle lullaby to calm the baby.

Moreover, if the baby is too tired but refuses to sleep, it may turn fussy. At this point, encourage the baby to slumber by swaddling your baby. Try wrapping them in a blanket very gently- this mimics the mother’s womb. A change of place may also help, so place the baby in a stroller and go for a walk. If possible, get a lulling vibrating seat to soothe the baby’s fatigue.

Colic Cry

Studies claim that it is normal for newborns to cry for around two to three hours a day. But, if a child cries for more than 3.5 hours daily, one may seek medical help. If the baby is suffering from colic pain, they are likely to cry for more than three hours, three times a week.

It is to be noted that during the first month after birth, about one in every five newborns suffer from colic pain. These cries are like sudden jags and are loud and high-pitched. The usual signs of this condition are the face turning red, bulging up of the belly, and legs bunching up. The causes include gaseous distension or heartburn. It is common in bottle-fed babies, due to the swallowed-up air. As a parent, try to ease their discomfort.

Things you can do to comfort your infant are:

Carefully place them on your shoulder and pat their back, it can help release the gas in the lower belly through a fart or burping. Rocking or walking your baby might also help. If still discomfort remains, contact a pediatrician, and on consulting them, feed your baby some extracts of the fennel, chamomile, or other herbal remedies.

Whenever you feel something is off, always trust your instincts and contact a doctor.

If the baby vomits out milk, take a break during meals and help your baby burp often. Feed the baby while they are sitting, or try special bottles to prevent swallowing too much air. If these still don’t work talk to your pediatrician, they might suggest using thickened formula (for formula-fed babies) or avoiding smoking at home (If you do so).