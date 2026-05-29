Youth Must Be Job Creators, Not Seekers: Odisha CM at ABVP

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Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha’s Chief Minister, had a lot to say about the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the nationwide right-wing student group founded back in 1949. He didn’t just praise their efforts—he dug into how ABVP is about so much more than pushing youth toward better careers. According to him, they carve a path for students—inviting them into national service, building up their character, and shaping them into leaders with a strong nationalist spirit.

Majhi’s comments came during a special ceremony in Bhubaneswar, where ABVP members from all over India gathered for their National Executive Council meeting. The main events were set for Friday, but on Thursday, the student group organized a ‘Civic Congratulation Ceremony,’ and Majhi showed up as the chief guest. For Majhi, it felt personal. He saw it as a chance to revisit the struggles and big ideas from his own days in student politics.

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In his speech, He mentioned that today’s youth shouldn’t just look for jobs—they should be making them. Driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership, he said, are the real keys to a self-sufficient India. He singled out two ABVP initiatives: one swaps screen time for activity time, getting students outside and involved in sports, environment projects, and social work. The other, ‘Mission Sahasi,’ gives young women practical self-defense skills and a boost in confidence. Majhi said these projects prove just how powerful students can be, insisting “student power is nation’s power.”

Looking back over ABVP’s history, Majhi noted their big role in protests—like fighting during the Emergency, standing up for national security, and pushing for social change. He credited them for always keeping students tuned into the country’s bigger interests and helping turn them into citizens who care deeply about their country and their character.