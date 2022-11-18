Youth from Cuttack comes up with compostable bags: Watch

Cuttack: In the famous Bali Yatra of Cuttack, Odisha a wide range of products were sold. Among them was a unique product – compostable bags.

A young entrepreneur from the silver city has come up with the product. Best part of this product is that unlike polythene bags which are not bio degradable, these compostable bags are eco-friendly as it would break down into completely non-toxic components within six months, claimed the manufacturer.

After many disadvantages were found about the use of polythene bags, carry bags made off clothes were used which are considered environment friendly. However, meanwhile a young entrepreneur from Cuttack was seen selling these compostable bags. These bags are made off corn.

Subhasish Sahu from Tulasipur of Cuttack is the man behind this product. During Bali yatra it was being sold in the upper field (Upara Padia) of the Bali Yatra ground. Corn is used as the raw material to manufacture these bags. The entrepreneur claims that it will not be a problem for cattle if they swallow it.

When it comes to the price factor, polythene bags cost Rs 220 per kg in which about 300 pieces come. The bags made off clothes costs Rs 250 per kg in which about 80 to 90 pieces comes. However, the compostable bags cost Rs 300 per kg in which comes about 220 to 260 pieces. So, though this one is a little bit costly, it is completely eco-friendly, claimed Subhasis.

It is to be noted that ‘compostable’ means a product that can disintegrate into non-toxic, natural elements. It also does so at a rate consistent with similar organic materials.