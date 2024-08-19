Youth creates forest in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, plants more than 150 trees, watch

Advertisement

Anandapur: A nature loving youth has created forest in a large patch of land in Keonjhar district of Odisha. He has reportedly planted more than 150 trees in that area.

Deforestation has many devastating consequences. One of the most dangerous and unsettling effects of deforestation is the loss of animal and plant species due to their loss of habitat. 70% of land animals and plant species live in forests.

Trees also help to control the level of water in the atmosphere by helping to regulate the water cycle. In deforested areas, there is less water in the air to be returned to the soil. This then causes dryer soil and the inability to grow crops.

Keeping all this thing in mind a youth came up with an idea to create forest in Keonjhar district. With the help of his friends, he has created a green environment by planting trees in the abandoned places of the village, and set an example.

Meet Trilochan from Ward number 11 of Fakirpur village in Anandapur area. Although he is an educationist, his hobby is to create green forest. He is well known in the local area as a nature lover.

Trilochan has converted a huge abandoned patch of land near the Jayadurga Primary School in the village into a small forest. He has created a unique identity by planting more than 150 tall fruit trees, flower plants and other long-lasting trees in this place.

He has set an example for others by planting so many trees in one place with the help of his friends in the face of many setbacks.

Apart from this, the young nature lover has also planted trees in different places of Anandpur sub-division. Besides, he has also taken up various programs in the field of wildlife conservation. For his contribution towards green revolution and wildlife conservation he has been awarded with the ‘Prakruti Bandhu’ (Friend of Nature) award.

Interestingly, even the youth wears the costume of a tree in various programs to make everyone aware of its benefits and also gives the message of planting trees.

If trees are not planted, the possibility of destruction of the living world cannot be avoided, says the youth. Trilochan has set an example for others by giving the message that everyone should plant at least one tree and take care of it.

Report: Swapneshwar Panda, Anandpur, Keonjhar district, Odisha.

Watch the video here: