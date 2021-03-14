You Must Be Saying OK, But Do You Know Its Full Form?

‘OK’ is one of the most common words in the English language and has been described as the most frequently spoken or written word in the universe. ‘OK’ is used a lot when talking to your friends, officers, relatives, or anyone else in public. Whether you agree, accept, approve or acknowledge people always say ‘OK’ in response. So what is the most used full form of ‘OK’? Did you know that? Let us tell you an interesting fact what it means.

‘OK’ which means ‘Olla Kalla’ is a Greek word meaning ‘All Correct’. The word ‘OK’ was introduced 182 years ago. If history is to be believed, its use began in the office of Charles Gordon Greene, an American Journalist. ‘OK’ was used as an abbreviation like (LOLZ, OMG, or NBD today). It was a satirical piece on grammar that was published in the Boston Morning Post in 1839. Words like ‘OW’ meant “oll wright” was also used after this ‘OK’ trend.

‘OK’ was then used as an election slogan. The word ‘OK’ was used in the 1840 campaign by US President Martin Van Buren.

Born in Kinderhook, New York, Van Buren’s nickname was Old Kinderhook. His supporters have used the ‘OK’ as slogan in campaign and formed ‘OK Clubs’ across the country.

The word has since spread and remained popular.